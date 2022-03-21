Red Velvet Are Total Spring Queens In The “Feel My Rhythm” Video

Red Velvet’s new music video looks like something straight out of a fairytale, and it couldn’t come at a better time. On March 21, dropped “Feel My Rhythm,” the lead single off Red Velvet’s latest EP, The ReVe Festival 2022: Feel My Rhythm,

The four-minute-long clip begins with Joy, Yeri, Irene, Seulgi, and Wendy coming to life in an oil painting as the sounds of birds chirping can be heard in the background. Later, the group evokes delicate ballerinas on stage while the opening string melody of “Feel My Rhythm” (sampling the classical J. S. Bach piece “Air On The G String”) starts playing. Symphonic and modern sounds mix once the song’s trap beat kicks in.

The Feel My Rhythm mini-album and music video mark the group’s first major projects since the release of their Queendom EP in August. It’s also their first album as part of their ReVe Festival series since December 2019. If the “Feel My Rhythm” music video is any indiction, Red Velvet is as joyous as ever.

Days before dropping their new EP and single, the group gave fans a preview of their new whimsical music video by dropping a 35-second teaser on YouTube on March 17. The clip showed the girls wearing pastel-colored dresses, intricate flower crowns, and angel wings. ReVeluv knew they were in for a special treat.

The visual depicted Red Velvet as women in the springtime, taking viewers into an enchanting, picturesque world filled with adventure and wonder. As a few fans on Twitter noted, the video evokes several famous paintings like Jean-Honoré Fragonard’s “The Swing,” John Everett Millais’ “Ophelia,” and Claude Monet’s “Woman With a Parasol” among others. In this way, it’s fair to say that Red Velvet’s new MV is a literal work of art. Take a look here.

According to the Korea Herald, Red Velvet said in a press conference this week they wanted to become “spring queens” with their Feel My Rhythm EP and new single. “It’s an album that melds in winter’s coldness and the warmth of spring,”I rene said, per Korea Hearld.

ReVeluv, celebrate the arrival of spring by watching Red Velvet’s “Feel My Rhythm” MV below.