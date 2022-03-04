Red Velvet's New EP Feel My Rhythm Will Arrive So Soon

The last time Red Velvet made a comeback was in August 2021 with the release of their Queendom EP. Now, after seven months, the K-pop group will finally return with their new EP The ReVe Festival 2022: Feel My Rhythm.

Red Velvet first hinted they would be making a comeback at SM Entertainment’s New Year’s Eve concert, SMTOWN Live 2022, on Dec. 31. According to Pink Villa, at the time, Wendy had teased, “I'm looking forward to the moment when I'll be with the members again this year,” while Irene had told fans, “We’ll show you a lot of great activities this year, so please be with us.”

On Feb. 17, the group’s agency officially confirmed the girls would be making a comeback. “Red Velvet is preparing a new album with the goal of a release in March. We ask that you please show a lot of interest,” SM Entertainment said in a statement, according to Soompi.

Days later, on Feb. 21, the Red Velvet announced they’ll be having a two-day concert called The ReVe Festival: Prologue on March 19 and 20 at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, and that their March 20 show would also be available to stream online for fans around the world.

Red Velvet then revealed on March 1 they’ll be making their highly-anticipated comeback with their new EP The ReVe Festival 2022: Feel My Rhythm in just a few weeks. In order to not miss a single thing, here’s everything you need to know surrounding Red Velvet’s next project before it arrives.

When will Red Velvet drop Feel My Rhythm?

Feel My Rhythm is set to release on Monday, March 21, at 6 p.m. KST (that’s 4 a.m. ET).

What is the tracklist for Feel My Rhythm?

The tracklist for Feel My Rhythm hasn’t dropped yet.

Are there any teasers for Feel My Rhythm?

Red Velvet shared the first teaser for their upcoming EP on Twitter on March 1. The 15-second video revealed the album’s official artwork, which contained a few easter eggs toward the group’s previous releases.

Stay tuned for more information about Red Velvet’s next comeback, ReVeluv!