The Queen's First Speech Since Prince Philip's Death Will Make You Tear Up

It’s been six months since the world lost Prince Philip, and Queen Elizabeth II has honored him in the sweetest way. In her first speech since her husband’s death, the queen reflected on the “happy” memories they shared. Judging from her speech, she and Philip, who celebrated 73 years of marriage, had so many special times together.

The Queen delivered her speech during the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Oct. 2, and made it extra meaningful by including a direct tie to her personal life. "I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here," the queen said in her speech. "It is often said that it is the people that make a place, and there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland, as we have seen in recent times.”

It seems Scotland has a soft spot for the Queen as well. Following the speech, she was reportedly was offered "deep sympathy and shared sorrow" for the loss of her husband by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

While the speech marked the first time Queen Elizabeth verbally addressed Philip’s passing, she did post a meaningful social media tribute to her late husband back in April.

“The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003,” the caption of the image read. In the pic, she was seen sitting in a field with her husband and smiling from ear-to-ear.

“Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life,” the caption continued.

Following Philip’s passing, the Queen is still independent as ever and making all her usual public engagements, while proving her husband is forever in her heart.