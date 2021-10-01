Princess Beatrice's Baby Girl's Name Has A Sweet Nod To The Queen

After Buckingham Palace confirmed Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together on Sept. 18, royal fanatics immediately wondered what name the couple chose for their baby girl. Four of Beatrice’s royal cousins have included nods to Queen Elizabeth II in their daughters’ names, and it turns out Beatrice continued the family tradition. So, what is Princess Beatrice's daughter's name?

“We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi,” Beatrice announced in an Oct. 1 tweet, alongside a picture of her baby’s footprints. Naturally, Sienna’s middle name is a clear nod to Beatrice’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Prince William’s daughter is named Charlotte Elizabeth, while Prince Harry’s daughter is named Lilibet, after the queen’s childhood nickname. Meanwhile, siblings Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips also gave their daughters the middle name Elizabeth.

“We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna,” Beatrice’s Twitter statement continued. Christopher "Wolfie" is Mapelli Mozzi’s son from a previous relationship, making Sienna his second child.

Mapelli Mozzi also shared the exciting announcement in a corresponding Instagram post. “Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi 👶🏼 Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us,” he wrote. “Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna, and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart.”

Check out Mapelli Mozzi’s Instagram below.

Congratulations to the couple!