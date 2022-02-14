Prince Harry Was Spotted At Super Bowl 2022 With A Royal Relative

Prince Harry was in good company at the 2022 Super Bowl. Not only did Harry attend the big game on Feb. 13, but he brought another member of the royal family with him. He caught the NFL action with his cousin Princess Eugenie at his side, and the photo is everything.

The game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals took place at SoFi Stadium in Englewood, California, which is part of the greater Los Angeles area. So it’s no surprise many celebrities witnessed the big game and stellar halftime show. This included Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and more in attendance. It was a little more surprising, though, to see Eugenie make the trip across the pond from her native UK. The journey likely wasn’t as long for Harry, who reportedly lives north of the LA era in Montecito, California.

In a photo shared by the NFL UK twitter account, Harry and Eugenie appeared to be seated next to each other and keeping it lowkey. Eugenie wore a baseball cap and face mask, while Harry also wore a face mask. It’s unclear if Meghan Markle was in attendance. Regardless, it was so sweet to see Harry enjoy some quality time with his younger cousin.

While the Rams clutched the win that night, the real win for royal fans was to catch a rare sighting of Harry with another member of the royal family. Even country singer Mickey Guyton was happy to spot Harry. Guyton, who performed the National Anthem, posted a photo with Harry on Feb. 14. “I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit,” she wrote.

Despite tensions between Harry and other members of the royal family following his move to America, Harry and Eugenie have always shared a special bond. In fact, last year she publicly congratulated Harry and Meghan on the arrival of their daughter, Lilibet Diana. "Congratulations dear cousins .. we couldn't be happier for you all," Eugenie shared on her Instagram Story following the announcement.

Coincidentally, Meghan and Harry announced they were expecting Lilibet just after Eugenie herself had given birth last February, so here’s hoping their children are just as close-knit cousins as their parents.