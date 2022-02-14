This Video Of J.Lo & Ben Dancing At The Super Bowl Is My New Valentine’s Vibe

Celebrities are fans of the Super Bowl too, you guys. Just before halftime at the 2022 Super Bowl on Feb. 13, a fav celeb couple just popped up on the screen — none other than Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple only had a second or two of screen time, but it was enough. The duo was obviously dancing and vibing, and J.Lo was sporting major glam. This video of J.Lo and Ben at the Super Bowl is everything you need to get you ready for Valentine’s Day, because can I say it is a vibe.

As usual, a sports game is nothing without a camera shot of famous celebs in the crowd, and viewers were blessed with a quick grab of J.Lo and Affleck. Perhaps the major vibe here is Lopez’s huge hoop earrings, matching shades, and a stellar outfit. But then, we are talking about J.Lo. Fans would expect nothing less.

Bennifer was a popular celeb couple nearly 20 years ago, and the two were even set to be married in 2003. Can I say that Bennifer 2.0, two decades on, is even better? To see them enjoying some downtime after the release of J.Lo’s Marry Me, doing coupley things in public, really does get everyone in the mood for Valentine’s Day.

J.Lo and Affleck weren’t the only couples in the stands though. Cardi B and husband Offset were seated near Bennifer and, of course, leave it to Cardi to grab a quick video with Lopez giving the camera a quick wave in the background.

Lopez herself previously headlined the Super Bowl halftime show back in 2020, along with fellow artist Shakira. That year’s show was legendary, as both women were the first Latina women to perform on the iconic stage. No one can ever forget J.Lo’s final performance of the night, when she sang her hit songs “On The Floor” and “Let’s Get Loud” with her daughter Emme.

In 2022, fans were clamoring to see J.Lo back out on that floor for another performance. But it looks like all the dancing she’s doing these year is in the stands with her honey, and honestly, that’s pretty great too.

Hey, there’s nothing that’s a bigger mood than getting a little silly with your SO at a sports game. Keep that energy going for Valentine’s Day, everyone!