On Feb. 2, 2020, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez made history as the first Latinx women to share the Super Bowl halftime show stage with a performance that had fans so shook, you could feel the vibrations from Shakira's drum solo all the way from Miami. OK fine, not actually, but it was incredible, and the tweets about Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl halftime performance prove that fans across the country were capital-S shook. It was the Latinx #girlpower moment of the century.

The show opened with Shakira and her army of backup dancers performing "She Wolf," then "Empire," (which included an entire Shakira guitar moment) followed by "Ojos Así (Eyes Like Yours)" where Shak brought out her classic belly dance moves, then "Whenever, Wherever." She then sang the chorus to Cardi B's "I Like It" in order to introduce Bad Bunny's cameo, then transitioned back into her performance with "Chantaje" while Bad Bunny sang lines from his hit, "Callaita." Accompanied by a salsa band in the background, the medley was everything.

Then she sang the chorus to "Hips Don't Lie" (her hips did. not. lie, in case you were wondering) to introduce J.Lo who came out on a pole to "Jenny from the Block," and transitioned into "Get Right" seamlessly. Then she sang "Waiting for Tonight" standing on her backup dancers' shoulders (I'm really not kidding), followed by J.Balvin's cameo where he sang "Que Calor" and "Mi Gente" alongside J.Lo's "Love Don't Cost A Thing." J.Lo's final solo song was "On The Floor" before her daughter Emme came out with a choir of children to sing "Let's Get Loud" with Shakira on the drums.

The final two minutes consisted of Shakira and J.Lo performing a brief verse from "Waka Waka" together, a traditional Colombian champeta dance by Shakira and her backup dancers, and a white-hot salsa moment by J.Lo. They ended the show under the spotlight on an elevated platform. It was everything, and if you haven't watched it, I highly recommend stopping whatever you're doing (pull over, turn the stove off, close Instagram, whatever it takes) for 15 minutes and enjoy the performance of the year.

If you don't believe me, let Twitter convince you otherwise.

Seriously, just cancel every other Super Bowl halftime show after this because nothing will ever top it.