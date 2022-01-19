Prince Harry’s grandfather, Prince Phillip, passed away last April, and the royal family are still grappling with the loss. They paid tribute to him with an intimate funeral service at St. George's Chapel on April 17, 2021, and they’re keeping his memory alive nearly a year later. The family has planned an elaborate memorial service to take place in spring of 2022, but it may not be a full familiar affair. Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly might skip to ceremony for one reason in particular.

The spring 2022 service for Harry’s late grandfather is slated to take place at Westminster Abbey, and from the sounds of it, will be a slightly larger production than his funeral last year which was capped at 30 attendees due to the worldwide lockdown. Harry and his grandfather were undeniably close, but the Duke of Sussex reportedly has concerns about attending the memorial due to security issues. According to Page Six, he will not be allowed to pay for police protection for his family while visiting the UK.

The trip across the pond would have marked the first time baby Lilibet was able to meet the royal family, but according to a legal representative for Harry, they are “unable to return to his home” because he feels it is too unsafe. One royal source for the outlet said, “If Harry goes, he will want to have security for him and his family. If and when he decides to go back to the UK, he needs security.”

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The report arrived just days after Harry released a lengthy statement via his spokesperson on Jan. 16 detailing his concerns about security protection.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed while in the UK,” the statement read. “In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”

The statement pointed out that while Harry has taken a step back from being a senior member of the royal family, his place as a public figure has not. “While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family,” one part of the statement read.

The security issue has yet to be resolved, but here’s to hoping baby Lilibet can finally take her first trip across the pond sooner than later.