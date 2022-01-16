Prince Harry Revealed Why He Doesn't Feel Safe Going To The UK At The Moment

Prince Harry revealed why he’s requesting to fund his own police protection while in the United Kingdom in a new statement by his legal spokesperson. According to the statement, the Duke of Sussex decided it was time to clarify the situation after “a leak in a U.K. tabloid” brought to light a judicial review filed by Prince Harry over his police security. Here’s what to know about Prince Harry’s statement requesting police security in the United Kingdom.

In case you missed it, the internet has been buzzing about the recent leak by the British press over Prince Harry’s judicial review — the Duke filed for review in September 2021 after his request to fund his own police security while in the country was denied. In response to the rumors circulating about the matter, Prince Harry released a statement to clarify his reasons for the legal action. The statement, which was written by Prince Harry’s legal spokesperson and posted to Twitter by a Harper’s Bazaar editor on Sunday, Jan. 16, details why Harry believes that he and his family don’t have the adequate security protection to visit the United Kingdom.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed while in the UK,” the statement reads. “In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, lost their taxpayer-funded police security after stepping back from their roles in the royal family in 2020. According to Prince Harry’s spokesperson, the Duke’s family has been “subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats” in recent years, noting Harry's visit to the United Kingdom in July 2021 to unveil a statue paying tribute to Princess Diana. While leaving the event, Prince Harry’s safety was "compromised due to the absence of police protection.”

In the statement, Harry’s spokesperson references an occasion when the Duke offered to personally fund his own police security in the United Kingdom — a family visit to Sandringham in January 2020 — but was rejected. After “another attempt at negotiations was also rejected,” Prince Harry opted to file a judicial review to “challenge the decision-making behind the security procedures.”

The Duke's spokesperson also added that Prince Harry is still willing to fund his own security, "as not to impose on the British taxpayer." "The goal for Prince Harry has been simple – to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country," Harry’s spokesperson explained.

Prince Harry’s latest statement about police security certainly sets the record straight, and his reasoning for protecting himself and his family totally makes sense.