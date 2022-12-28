Prince William and Kate Middleton were certainly in the holiday spirit this year. On Christmas Day, the royal couple shared their Christmas wishes on Twitter with a special surprise. No, they didn’t include their annual holiday card from this year. Instead, the duo released a photo of an adorable reindeer painting by their son, Prince George. ‘Tis the season to be artistic.

“Happy Christmas! by George,” the couple tweeted alongside an easel emoji and credit towards their son. Talk about giving the budding artist a shoutout.

The vibrant portrait sees a reindeer huddled in the snow with birds resting on its antlers. There’s also a scoop of snow perched on the animal’s nose. This illustration surely added an artsy element to the holidays, and many users on Twitter were impressed by George’s skills.

“Kid’s got talent. That’s really good. Happy Xmas,” tweeted @VivianBercovici. Another user echoed Vivian’s words, in awe of George’s artistic vision.

A talent for painting seems to run in the royal family. According to People, both King Charles III and the late Prince Philip have a soft spot for the paintbrush. Most notably, in October of this year, King Charles’ portrait of Balmoral Castle was sold for $6,500, despite being originally valued at $675.

Though many people on Twitter applauded George for his painting, others began to question the young artist’s originality. One user pointed out that his design was eerily similar to a stock holiday card of a deer posed with a couple of birdies.

“I wish these people would be honest and stated this was a copy/inspiration from this card,” @Daisy1158 tweeted alongside a screenshot of the stock image.

Speculation or not, this chilly illustration won many people over. This wasn’t the only festive surprise from the royal family. Shortly before George’s painting was released, the royal family embarked on their Christmas morning walk to church services at Sandringham in Norfolk.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

This was the first time George and his two younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, attended the Christmas Day service together.