King Charles’ Coronation Isn't Happening Until Next Year

Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8 set off a chain of events that culminated in her son, Charles III, ascending the throne from the moment of her death. Like his mother and many other British royals before him, Charles’ coronation ceremony will take place long after first taking the throne.

On Oct. 11, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles’ coronation will officially take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The ceremony will occur at Westminster Abbey nearly 70 years after Queen Elizabeth’s coronation on Jun. 5, 1953.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” the palace said in a statement.

The ceremony, like royal weddings, is a religious event conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Communion. According to NBC News, the tradition of crowning kings and queens in the UK at Westminster Abbey dates back to William the Conquerer in 1066. Charles is the 41st monarch in the line that can be traced back to William the Conquerer and will be the oldest monarch ever to be crowned. He will be 74 on the day of his coronation.

Charles’ May 6 coronation coincides with an important date in his family: his grandson Archie’s fourth birthday. This will be the second time that one of Harry and Meghan’s children will have to share a birthday weekend with royal festivities. During the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, Harry and Meghan celebrated their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday on the third day of the Jubilee. According to People, the family had a “casual, intimate backyard picnic.”

The New York Times reports that palace insiders are expecting Charles to make changes to his coronation, including shortening the ceremony’s length, reducing the guest list, and doing away with outdated rituals.

While Prince Phillip was never officially crowned King Consort, Camilla will be at her husband’s side during the coronation and crowned Queen Consort. As the Queen stated in her Accession Day message in February, it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla is bestowed the title.

Charles’ coronation will also be unique in the fact that the newly-crowned royal’s children will not only be adults but possibly even participants in the ceremony. Charles was just four years old during his mother’s coronation, while Elizabeth was 11 years old during her father’s. According to The Washington Post, some royal watchers believe that Prince William, the next in line for the throne, will play a role in the celebration.