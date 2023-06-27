Uh, A Fan Threw Their Mom’s Ashes Onstage At A Pink Concert

Concert etiquette has left the chat. It’s not a new phenomenon for fans to throw small gifts at a singer on stage. But these days, concert-goers have a hit a new unhinged low in trying to get attention from their favorite artists. The latest example stems from Pink, who noticed someone tossed a bag of their late mom’s ashes onto the stage during her performance. Yes, cremated remains.

On June 25, Pink performed a headlining show at London’s BST Hyde Park festival. In a fan captured video on Twitter, the singer can be seen crouching down to inspect a plastic bag that had been thrown onstage. While singing her hit “Just Like A Pill,” she stood up with the bag of ashes and looked into the crowd. Someone off camera caught her attention, and she lifted the clear sack while addressing them.

“Is this your mom? I don’t know how I feel about this,” Pink said mid-song, seemingly stunned. She then moved the ash-filled bag to the edge of stage and continued to sing. Even in her attempt to move forward in her performance, it appeared she was trying to process what had happened. Her expression is quite understandable, as the fan didn’t give any instructions on what to do with the remains. Just... simply tossed them her way.

This moment follows a string of other scenarios where fans hurled odd objects at a singer. Earlier this month, a fan threw a phone at Bebe Rexha during her concert in New York. The object struck her in the head, and she later received stitches from the injury. About a week later, singer Ava Max was slapped by a fan who rushed the stage at her show in Los Angeles. Then, last year, fans threw chicken nuggets and skittles at Harry Styles (yes, on two separate occasions) during his Love On Tour shows.

Luckily, Pink wasn’t directly struck with the plastic bag. However, it’s safe to assume that a headlining festival show isn’t the ideal resting place for one’s remains.