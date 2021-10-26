While it’s true that the Kardashian-Jenner adults are all about the glam, they seem to let loose when it comes to their kids. Sort of. Then again, North West did dress up as fashion icon André Leon Talley, and Stormi and her mom, Kylie, teamed up as “Stormi Weather,” which gave off some serious luxe vibes. Did you really expect anything less from this iconic family, though? From Tiger King tigers to adorable unicorns to dreamy butterflies, the Kardashian-Jenner kids’ Halloween costumes just keep getting cuter and cuter as the years go by. The perfect kids’ Halloween costume is instantly recognizably while being simultaneously original, and if you are thinking of planning an unforgettable look for any kids this spooky season or just want to scroll through and enjoy these adorable pictures, take a look at these Kardashian-Jenner kids’ costumes that are sure to inspire.
Well, it’s safe to say that the Kardashian-Jenner kids’ costumes are always on point, and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for them for future Halloweens.