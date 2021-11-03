Penn Badgley Celebrated His Birthday With A Hilarious Tribute To Joe From You

Leave it to Penn Badgley to ring in a big birthday in true Scorpio fashion: with a unique cake that’s equal parts gorgeous and creepy. The actor turned 35 on Monday, Nov. 1, and his wife Domino Kirke shared some fun photos of how he celebrated. Penn Badgley’s 35th birthday cake honors Joe from You in the most creative way.

Badgley had a lot to celebrate after the Halloween festivities came to an end this year. Not only was he a popular Halloween costume thanks to his hat-loving You character Joe Goldberg, the third season of his show had also just blown up on Netflix after its premiere on Oct. 15. With the Joe Goldberg obsession at its peak, Badgley obviously had to shout out his iconic character in his birthday celebration. Although he and wife Domino Kirke are usually pretty private, they did show off the fun, You-inspired treats that they snacked on to celebrate Badgley’s big day.

Kirke posted some videos of the unique dessert to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Created by baker Stacy-Ann Douge, the four cakes are molded into the number “35” to celebrate Badgley’s new age, but the real pièce de résistance is the edible photos of Joe Goldberg that sit atop the cakes. “I love eating my husband’s face,” Kirke joked in her caption. Along with the Joe pics, the colorful cakes were also topped with assorted berries, macaroons, and yellow flowers.

While the birthday cakes are certainly beautiful, Badgley’s You character is far from sweet. The lovestruck stalker has left a trail of bodies in his wake as he fixates on one soulmate after another, and the recently premiered third season was one of the bloodiest yet. After finding his maybe-too-perfect match in the equally murderous Love Quinn, Joe had to navigate a frustrating new life in the suburbs for the sake of his newborn son.

It looks like Season 4 will see Joe in a glamorous new location, though, so Badgley’s high-end birthday cakes could be a first taste of the colorful vibrancy that awaits You fans in the next season.