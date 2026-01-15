Pamela Anderson didn’t exactly have the best time at the 2026 Golden Globes, and that’s largely due to one actor who was in the audience. The movie star revealed that she left the ceremony right after finishing her duties as a presenter because she felt “weird” and “yucky” being near Seth Rogen.

Anderson opened up about why Rogen made her so uncomfortable during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, according to People. “Seth Rogen, he did that [series] without talking to me, you know Pam & Tommy,” Anderson said, referring to the 2022 biographical drama that Anderson has explicitly said she did not want to be made. “I just felt like, ‘Eh.’ You know? Like how can someone make a TV series out of the difficult times in your life, and ‘I’m a living, breathing human being over here. Hello.’”

Rogen served as an executive producer on the project, as well as starring as the man who stole and sold Anderson’s infamous sex tape with ex Tommy Lee. Anderson said that she and Rogen were in very close quarters at the Golden Globes, and she was upset that he seemed to be ignoring her.

“I may have just felt like, ’I’m not chopped liver over here,’” Anderson said. “I felt a little bit weird about it. And I felt like you know — I’ve been so busy working. I’ve done five movies in the last year. So, I’ve just been busy but sometimes it hits you and you feel kind of down.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I don’t know. It just felt like a little yucky,” Anderson continued. “But eventually, hopefully he’ll reach out to me and apologize. Not that that matters.”

When asked if she had considered confronting Rogen herself at the event, Anderson admitted she couldn’t bring herself to anything more than a harsh stare. “I mean you’re kind of already tip-toeing around it. It’s so uncomfortable being around everybody there,” Anderson said. “So, I didn’t make a beeline for him, but in my mind, I did. And really told him how I felt. So I’m sitting there in my seat, just going — you know?” she said, recreating the angry look she shot at Rogen.