Lorde may be in her Virgin era, but her latest comments aren’t so pure and innocent. The singer caused some controversy online after revealing she recently watched Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s infamous 1995 sex tape, and thought the stolen video was “beautiful.” Given Anderson’s very public statements about the pain that tape and relationship have caused her, Lorde’s remark hasn’t gone over very well.

In a May 15 Rolling Stone profile, Lorde confessed to an urge to search the sex tape after a psychedelic therapy treatment sometime between 2022 and 2024. Lorde began sessions of MDMA and psilocybin therapy to alleviate her stage fright at the time. Though she admitted it probably wasn’t a great idea to watch the intimate video, Lorde wound up inspired by its uninhibited nature.

“I found it to be so beautiful,” Lorde said. “And maybe it’s f*cked up that I watched it, but I saw two people that were so in love with each other, and there was this purity. They were jumping off this big boat.… They were like children. They were so free. And I just was like, ‘Whoa. Being this free comes with danger.’”

While Lorde may have found artistic value in the tape, her viewpoint is decidedly different from Anderson’s own. In her 2023 Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story, Anderson described how she finds the sex tape “super humiliating,” and denounced anyone who seeks it out.

“If anyone watches it, if anyone buys it, if anyone sells it, it's just pathetic,” Anderson said. “You can't put a monetary number on the amount of pain and suffering it caused.”

Shutterstock

Since Anderson has made her extreme discomfort with the tape — and the abuse she suffered while with Lee — very public knowledge over the past three decades, Lorde calling the video “beautiful” left a sour taste in many social media users’ mouths.

Anderson has not addressed Lorde’s comments, and Lorde has not responded to the backlash at the time of publication.