Pamela Anderson Is Making A Netflix Doc About Her Life

At the beginning of 2022, Hulu’s biographical drama Pam & Tommy offered up a bold imagining of the chaos that surrounded Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s whirlwind marriage in the late ‘90s — specifically, their stolen sex tape that became pop culture history. But Anderson herself made it very clear she was not involved in making the show and not at all interested in watching it. Instead, she will be setting the record straight with her own documentary, which was announced by Netflix on Wednesday, March 2. Here are all the details about Pamela Anderson’s upcoming Netflix documentary, including when it may premiere and what fans can expect from it.

The Netflix announcement strategically came a week ahead of Pam & Tommy’s season finale, but according to the streamer’s tweet, this documentary has been years in the making. “The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey,” Netflix announced, teasing that the authorized doc will clear up misconceptions in other versions of Anderson’s story.

The tweet also included a handwritten note from Anderson about the project: “My life, a thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions, wicked, wild, and lost, nothing to live up to, I can only surprise you – not a victim, but a survivor & alive to tell the real story.”

Though it’s not mentioned in the announcement, the documentary clearly seems to take aim at Pam & Tommy. Anderson has not spoken out publicly about the Hulu series, but sources close to the star have confirmed “she’ll never, never watch [it],” and went on to decry the series for airing and recreating moments from the sex tape: “The most damning aspect is that [Pam & Tommy] didn't just tell the story, they recreated moments from the boat.”

Pamela Anderson’s Netflix Doc’s Predicted Release Date

Since Netflix emphasized that Anderson has been working with the streamer on this doc “for several years,” there’s reason to believe it will drop sooner rather than later. With Pam & Tommy still fresh on everyone’s minds, the doc will likely be released before the end of 2022.

Pamela Anderson’s Netflix Doc’s Trailer

Netflix has yet to release any footage of the film, but since it’s likely to release relatively soon, expect to see a trailer in the coming months.