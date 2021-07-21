Season 1 of Outer Banks gave fans quite a lot to process. From evil parents to romances that continued offscreen (looking at you, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline), it’s easy to see why the show became such a success in 2020. Now, with the July 30, 2021, release of Season 2 on the horizon, viewers are understandably antsy for the next installment. Luckily, this Outer Banks Season 2 sneak-peek clip will give you a look at what the Pogues are up to in the upcoming episodes.

Quick recap: The end of OBX Season 1 was a little bit depressing, to say the least. After being framed for murder, John B. (Stokes) fled the Outer Banks via boat with Sarah (Cline) by his side. Unfortunately, the pair got caught in a tropical storm while escaping and everyone assumed they died. Luckily, they didn't, but unluckily, they didn't have the Royal Merchant gold they had been searching for the entire season, because it had been stolen by Sarah’s father, Ward (Charles Esten).

Although fans saw John B. and Sarah get rescued at sea at the end of the final episode, no one else knew their fate. So, back on land, the rest of the Pogues were not only grappling with the fact that the gold was gone, but also that their friends were seemingly dead. So, if you think the group deserves some good news, you’re absolutely correct. And luckily, this Season 2 clip shows just that, with JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Kiara (Madison Bailey) learning that John B. and Sarah had survived the storm after all.

Warning: You might wanna grab some tissues because it! is! emotional!

The clip shows the three Outer Banks-based Pogues getting a text message including a selfie of John B. and Sarah looking alive and well. Remember, they had been told the couple died at sea, so seeing their smiling faces was understandably a shock. And since the text came from an unknown number, they were rightfully hesitant.

After asking if this person who sent the picture was really John B., the unidentified texter asked if JJ was there and whether or not he had “pimped [his] short board.” The Pogues laughed with tears in their eyes, realizing their friends really were alive and hope was not lost. Fingers crossed the good news keeps coming and Season 2 gives the group their gold once and for all.

Outer Banks Season 2 premieres Friday, July 30, on Netflix.