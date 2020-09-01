The First Footage From Outer Banks Season 2 Is Here & It's EVERYTHING

Season 1 of Outer Banks was nothing short of drama-filled. With John B and Sarah assumed dead by their friends, the Pogues' gold stolen, and a few major cliffhangers, the finale episode left fans eager for more. Luckily, you won't have to wait long: A new season is on the way this summer. While you wait to catch up with John B, Sarah, and the rest of the gang, there’s plenty to get excited about for Outer Banks Season 2, from its premiere date to plot details.

Fans were rightfully thrown for a loop at the end of Season 1 when John B and Sarah were caught in a storm while fleeing from the cops. Although they didn't die like everyone in the town thought, they were separated from their friends and left without any of that gold they searched for throughout all of Season 1. Fans are now anxiously looking forward to the second season of the Netflix hit drama to see the two romantic leads reunited with the rest of the Pogues... and also hopefully reclaim that treasure.

Viewers can finally get answers when Outer Banks returns in summer 2021. "Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before. We've turned up the dial on everything fans loved about Season 1 — more mystery, more romance, and higher stakes," the show's executive producers —Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke — said in a statement provided by Netflix. "All we can say for now is buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride."

Here are all of the Season 2 Outer Banks details available so far:

Outer Banks Season 2 Release Date

Get ready to spend your summer with the Pogues: Outer Banks Season 2 will officially premiere on Netflix on July 30, 2021.

Outer Banks Season 2 Trailer

On June 9, Netflix released the first teaser trailer for Outer Banks Season 2. In it, we see Kiara, Pope, and JJ mourning the loss of John B and Sarah — which is devastating, until it cuts to the two lovebirds in a tropical locale, getting ready for some more mischief.

Outer Banks Season 2 Cast

All those who were alive at the end of Season 1 will return for the second season. From the Pogues, that means John B (Chase Stokes), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Kiara (Madison Bailey) will be back. Kook queen Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) is also coming back, and her villainous father Ward (Charles Esten), her brother Rafe (Drew Starkey), her step-mom Rose (Caroline Arapoglou), and her ex-BF Topper (Austin North) will also be part of Season 2.

A few new characters will become part of Season 2 as well. (Though there was that rumor about Charli D'Amelio joining the Season 2 cast, which was debunked by Stokes himself.) Confirmed to appear in Season 2 is actor Carlacia Grant, who will play Cleo, "a Nassau girl and formidable artful dodger." Also joining the cast is Elizabeth Mitchell, who will play a Charleston native and potential villain, and Johnny Alonso, who will apparently play an as-yet undisclosed role.

Outer Banks Season 2 Plot Details

Season 1 saw the Pogues search North Carolina's Outer Banks for a ship that sunk with millions of dollars of gold on board. By the finale, fans saw them locate the treasure, only to have it stolen by Ward. Ward also framed John B for the murder of Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter), which drove him and Sarah to flee from the cops on boat in the middle of a major storm. Along the way, their boat capsized and everyone back in the OBX presumed they were dead. Luckily, they got rescued by another boat, and headed to the Bahamas to take back what was stolen from them.

According to Netflix, Season 2 will start off with John B and Sarah on the run in the Bahamas pursuing their gold, while Kiara, Pope, and JJ hold down the fort back home. But according to the synopsis, a newfound secret could reunite the group for a brand-new mission: "The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive."

As for the Kooks, by the end of Season 1, it seemed they began to choose different paths for themselves. Rafe (Drew Starkey) committed even more to his dark ways while Sarah's ex, Topper (Austin North), attempted to get some redemption for himself. Season 2 is expected to explore those changes in dynamic. "We want to continue to develop Rafe’s pathology as he starts to come apart after having murdered Peterkin in Season 1. So he'll play a big part in Season 2, for sure," Pate explained.

Outer Banks Season 2 Photos

Ahead of the new season, Netflix released several first-look images to get fans pumped for what's to come.

In the first pic, John B and Sarah share a sweet moment on the beach.

Meanwhile, Sarah's family seem to be attending a funeral — possibly for the murdered Sheriff Peterkin or even Sarah herself, since she’s presumed dead after fleeing into a hurricane.

Back in the Bahamas, John B and Sarah are dealing with trouble in paradise.

In the midst of all the chaos, Kiara and JJ get into so shenanigans.

Pope is enjoying some quality family time.

As tensions escalate in the Outer Banks, Kiara, JJ, and Pope commiserate at school.

Outer Banks Season 2 Theories

There's a theory circulating that, in the wake of the presumed loss of John B and Sarah, the tight-knit Pogue friend group might break up. Pankow, who plays JJ, said the new dynamic will likely affect his character the most.

"I think I really want to see him struggle with coming to terms with the fact that his best friend is gone, and what's the point in trying anymore?" Pankow told Seventeen. "I think that's something that I want to see. And, if that doesn't happen, that's okay. But I think that would be a great arc for JJ and the Pogues to fall apart until we know John B is back."

Stokes has another theory: His character's luck might run out. "I don't know how many lives [John B's] got left, at this point," Stokes told Bustle, and Cline agreed. "I think at some point, we will see what they're running from catch up to them," she said, adding that she thinks the Camerons will "definitely find out" that Sarah and John B are alive.

There are also theories circulating about a potential new villain on the horizon for Season 2. If Ward goes to jail after the revelations from the Season 1 finale, for example, Twitter user @bb_jelly_fish said his wife Rose could become the main villain in Season 2. Meanwhile, Reddit user @quavoratatouille said John B's uncle could play the villain next season. Although fans don't know much about his character, they do know he abandoned his teenage nephew, so there's possibility he might come back after hearing about the gold.

Check back for more Outer Banks Season 2 news as it becomes available, and get ready for the new episodes to drop on July 30.