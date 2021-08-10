When viewers first meet Sarah Cameron on Outer Banks, she seems like the typical Kook and the Pogues are quick to dismiss her for her reputation as a princess. However, she quickly proves that there’s more to her than meets the eye during Season 1 and Season 2 when she teams up with the Pogues during their adventures. In fact, the queen of OBX (played by Madelyn Cline) is a true badass who can take a beating and stand up to anyone — even her own dad. That’s precisely why you need some Sarah Cameron quotes from Outer Banks to channel her energy for your most confident selfies on Instagram.

These 38 Sarah quotes from Outer Banks also work to caption your strongest snaps with your own Pogue crew. Of course, your life may not be as dramatic or action-packed as Sarah’s. You probably don’t have to choose between your father and your partner, and you don’t have to escape to the Bahamas after said partner is framed for murder, but you still have plenty of fun adventures to attend to. Plus, there’s never a bad time to channel your inner Sarah Cameron when captioning some pictures with your crew or sharing some memorable one-liners with fellow Outer Banks fans on social media.

Whether you have plans to go out on the boat for a fun-filled lake day or travel to a beachy town to see some Outer Banks filming locations this summer, you’ll definitely be snapping tons of pictures you’ll want to immortalize on the ‘Gram. Along with the perfect Outer Banks quote, of course. Here are the best Sarah quotes from Outer Banks to help you call the shots on your next TikTok or Instagram post.