Kiara — aka Kie to her friends — may seem like a super chill hippie, but she can be tough as nails when it’s necessary. She’s definitely the kind of friend you want in your crew, and the Pogues are so lucky to have her. Luckily, these Kiara quotes from Outer Banks are perfect for whenever you need an Instagram caption to accompany your fierce selfies.

It never hurts to be prepared for whatever adventure awaits. Just as Kiara (played by Madison Bailey) is ready to sneak away to help her friends whenever they call, you’ll always have an Instagram caption or two to pair with your most post-worthy pics with these memorable Outer Banks quotes.

Now that Season 2 of Outer Banks is on Netflix, you and your friends are probably tapping into Pogue life even more than usual. Whether you’re keeping it chill with a watch party or you’re planning your own adventure to visit some Outer Banks filming locations in South Carolina, you and your besties are bringing your cameras to capture every moment along the way. To pay homage to the Pogue life, just use any of these 45 Kiara quotes from Outer Banks as your caption when heading to the beach or hanging out on your back porch.