Fashion’s biggest night of the year, the Met Gala, took place on Monday, May 2, inviting all the biggest celebrities to hit the red carpet in jaw-dropping looks for this year’s theme of “Gilded Glamour” in part two of the Costume Institute exhibit titled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” focusing on American fashion. Between Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe dress, Blake Lively’s dress transformation, and Cara Delevigne’s barely-there look, it’s hard to decide the star of the night. But fashion wasn’t the center of attention all night. After photos from inside the event began popping up online, all eyes were on one particular run-in that no one expected: Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter.

The two stars were spotted in a photo that Vogue photographer Sinna Nasseri posted on May 5. In a carousel post on Instagram, Vogue highlighted nine photos of the night. If you look closely at the fifth photo with Sebastian Stan rocking his hot pink fit head-on with Kim K and Kendall Jenner to his right, you’ll catch Rodrigo and Carpenter in mid-conversation behind him. Although the singers weren’t tagged, fans quickly took notice of the unexpected moment. Rodrigo is easily identifiable with purple butterfly clips in her wavy hair and purple gloves that were part of her custom Versace outfit. On the other hand, Carpenter has her back to the camera, but her long blond hair and shimmering Paco Rabanne two-piece gave away that is is indeed her speaking with Rodrigo.

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

So, what is the big deal anyway? Well, it all started when Rodrigo released her hit song “drivers license” in January 2021. Although Rodrigo never revealed who the breakup track was about, rumors were rampant that the song’s lyrics referenced a rocky relationship with her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett. The lyrics, “You're probably with that blonde girl, who always made me doubt, she's so much older than me,” are speculated to be about Carpenter, who is blond and three years older than Rodrigo. Although it’s never been confirmed, Bassett was rumored to be dating Carpenter when they were spotted at a Harry Styles concert in October 2021, and the pair showed off matching costumes for Halloween as Sharkboy and Lavagirl in a series of TikToks. The love triangle got messier when Bassett and Carpenter each released either own songs that ambiguously hinted at the relationship drama.

While the singers continue to channel their energy in emotional tunes, one can hope that Rodrigo and Carpenter have put the boy drama behind them, even if it was only for a night.