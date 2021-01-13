Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License" has the internet believing it's about her rumored ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett, who's rumored to be dating Sabrina Carpenter now. The lyrics talk about her ex moving on with an older blonde girl, so the 21-year-old singer, who's four years older than Rodrigo, definitely fits the bill. This led fans to wonder if Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter are friends. The two are both Disney Channel stars, so it's definitely possible, but let's investigate.

When "Driver's License" arrived on Friday, Jan. 8, fans instantly assumed Rodrigo was singing about Bassett. The two currently play teenage lovers Nini and Ricky on Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. As soon as the show premiered in November 2019, fans suspected they were more than friends due to their undeniable onscreen chemistry. They also seemed to always hang out behind the scenes, but things appeared to change in August 2020 when Bassett started hanging out with Carpenter more. Around the same time, Rodrigo posted a cryptic TikTok about "failed relationships." Of course, fans were convinced Rodrigo and Bassett split and he moved on with Carpenter.

Since all three are Disney Channel stars, fans are now curious if Rodrigo and Carpenter are friends or if they've ever hung out before this whole love triangle drama.

Although both starred on several Disney Channel projects through the years, they have yet to share the screen together. A quick Google search shows Rodrigo and Carpenter don't have any pictures together and they've never mentioned each other in interviews, either. While Rodrigo follows Carpenter on Instagram, the Girl Meets World star doesn't follow her back, meaning it's unlikely they're in touch.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Plus, "Driver's License" hints Rodrigo isn't friends with her ex's new girlfriend. "And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about," Rodrigo sings on the track.

As for Rodrigo's current relationship with Bassett, fans don't know what to think about that either. Fans are so sure the song is about him, but his social media activity hints he's actually on cordial terms with Rodrigo. He seemingly liked a post about "Driver's License" and even promoted the song on his IG Story.

The truth is, fans won't know the real story behind "Driver's License" until Rodrigo shares it herself. All they know is the song never fails to hit them in the feels whenever they listen to it.