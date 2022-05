For her 2022 Met Gala look, Cara Delevingne certainly made a statement in more ways than one, as the actor and model walked along the Met steps wait a look (and gait) no one saw coming. Although Delevingne departed the Mark Hotel in New York City with a red, cropped military drummer jacket and matching, tailored red pants, she took her look in a different direction once she got in front of the cameras.