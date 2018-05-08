Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Looks Were Gilded In Gold & Featured Halos Galore
The Oscars of the fashion community have finally arrived, and the Met Gala's red carpet is in full bloom with incredible interpretations of this year's elegant, yet perhaps controversial theme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. On this year's red carpet, we've seen our fair share of literal, symbolic, and downright strange looks relating to catholicism, but the 2018 Met Gala red carpet looks did feature some common themes. From gilded outfits absolutely dripping in gold to ornate designs to intricate headpieces, the celebs at this year's fundraiser looked like actual royalty.
