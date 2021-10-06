Olivia Rodrigo Called BLACKPINK's Rosé "The Sweetest Angel Alive"

Olivia Rodrigo may have appeared nothing but confident at the 2021 Met Gala, but behind the scenes, she admitted feeling nervous about attending the event for the first time. Thankfully, she caught up with a famous friend at one point throughout the night who helped ease her nerves. BLACKPINK’s Rosé was one of the first two female K-pop idols to ever attend the ceremony. And Olivia Rodrigo's quotes about BLACKPINK's Rosé are so sweet.

Rodrigo and Rosé’s friendship blossomed earlier this year when the two were spotted having dinner together with director Petra Collins and stylist Devon Carlson. After fans saw pictures of them hanging out in Los Angeles on July 12, they began speculating Rodrigo and Rosé would collaborate on a track together. Both artists are under Interscope Records, so the theories made so much sense. Although neither star has announced anything about a possible team-up, fans shouldn’t lose hope it could happen one day, especially considering the fact Rodrigo and Rosé only became closer at this year’s Met Gala.

A day after Rodrigo made her Met Gala debut on Sept. 13, she shared a selfie with Rosé and actress Talia Ryder, who starred in Rodrigo's "Deja Vu" music video, on her Instagram Story.

During an Oct. 6 interview with Teen Vogue, Rodrigo recalled reuniting with the BLACKPINK singer at the prestigious event. “[Rosé is] the best. We'd hung out before, and she's actually the sweetest angel alive. I was so happy I was sitting next to her because I was so nervous and when I sat down it was like, 'Oh my god. I have a friend here,’” Rodrigo said. “She's absolutely the best, couldn't sing her praises enough. She's so talented. Nicest person in the world, too."

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Hopefully, fans will get more Rodrigo-Rosé friendship updates soon.