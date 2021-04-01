The music gods have blessed the world again with another Olivia Rodrigo hit. "Deja Vu," the singer's second single, dropped on April 1 with a new music video, and it's everything you could hope for. The dreamy beats, heartbreakingly honest lyrics, and Rodrigo's breathy voice all make it an instant classic. Beyond the song, however, all of Rodrigo's "Deja Vu" music video outfits are retro perfection. She's got frilly dresses, a Chanel-inspired cardigan, and a headscarf that would make Audrey Hepburn jealous.

The music video itself is already a trip. Rodrigo opens it by driving up the coast in a convertible with the beach in the background, arriving at a house covered in flowers to see another girl played by Taila Ryder. The rest of the video flashes between the two in matching outfits, old TVs, and so much more. It's almost hard to synthesize and make it sound cohesive, but trust me, the music video is an emotional, fun, and summer-ready storytelling experience.

As for the looks, Rodrigo opens the video in chunky, rectangle sunglasses, a cream patterned headscarf printed with chains, a white tank top, and high-waisted, straight-leg jeans. She pairs the simple but classic look with layers on layers of necklaces and a pair of black high-top Converse. Her next look is a little less casual. Looking ready for a garden wedding, Rodrigo tries on a vibrant green maxi dress with frills decorating the skirt. It's graceful and elegant even as she takes a sledge hammer to the stack of TVs.

Courtesy of Youtube

Courtesy of Youtube

Courtesy of YouTube

While running around the beach, the 18-year-old wears a matching white vest and skirt set. The vest's large, pearl buttons add an extra vintage touch, while the delicate feathers adorning both flutter in the wind. When the fragmented story telling jumps to a sky-blue set, Rodrigo appears in a light pink, cropped Chanel cardigan with thick black lining. Her drop-crotch jeans ensure it looks like nothing what your grandmother might wear.

Courtesy of YouTube

Courtesy of YouTube

Rodrigo's only just begun her chart-topping music career, and already, she's knocked it out the park — twice. But, while you wait for the full album that I pray is coming soon, you can shop similar styles seen in the "Deja Vu" music video below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.