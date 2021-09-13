Rosé from BLACKPINK launched her solo music career in March 2021, and it propelled her into the public eye more than ever. The singer has been a beloved member of BLACKPINK since 2016, and she’s only gained more fans since embarking on her solo career. At 24-years-old, she’s already a bonafide icon, and she’s still just getting started. In fact, it’s rumored she will be the first-ever female K-Pop idol to attend the Met Gala. So, after all the rumors, is BLACKPINK's Rosé actually at the Met Gala? Here’s the tea.

There were several reasons BLINKS were completely convinced Rosé would attend the 2021 Met Gala. For starters, she was spotted out in New York City ahead of the event, the same city the annual event takes place. On top of that, paparazzi photos that surfaced showed her wearing a beautiful black dress while leaving her hotel, and it was a little ~too~ fancy for just any old stroll around The Big Apple.

At the same time, Rosé’s attendance at the event was never confirmed, and by the time many A-list stars had filed in, she was still nowhere to be seen. Additionally, it’s uncommon for celebrities to debut their outfits before stepping onto the red carpet, so no one knew what to think. Still, many fans were freaking out and had high hopes to see the singer make her red carpet debut at the Met.

Finally, one eagle-eyed fan noticed Rosé on the red carpet and couldn’t contain their excitement. “Oh my god she’s finally there!” the fan tweeted alongside several heart eye emojis.

Fans lost it after seeing Rosé’s drop-dead-gorgeous look.

Rosé hit the carpet with Anthony Vaccarello at her side, Saint Laurent’s Creative Director. Rosé is not only Vaccarello’s close friend, but has served as a brand ambassador for the fashion house in the past.

Her appearance is a big deal seeing as she’s the first female K-Pop idol to attend the Met Gala. It’s a big hat to wear, yes, but if anyone is up for the job, it’s Rosé. She looked beyond stunning at this year’s Met Gala and hopefully, it’s just the first of many she will attend throughout her career.