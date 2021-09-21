Season 30 of Dancing With The Stars kicked off on Monday, Sept. 20. Fans couldn’t wait to watch the premiere because the lineup was jam-packed with celebrities, including Olympian Sunisa “Suni” Lee, Spice Girls member Mel C, and JoJo Siwa, who made television history by being the first contestant to have a same-sex DWTS partner. One star that caused controversy with her appearance, however, was Olivia Jade, whose parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, served time in prison for being involved in the 2019 college admissions scandal. While Jade referenced her family’s situation during the show’s premiere, she introduced herself by saying, “I’m probably best known for being an influencer.” However, it seems many viewers didn’t agree with her. These tweets about Olivia Jade calling herself an “influencer” on DWTS prove people still haven’t forgotten about her parents’ infamous scandal.

It all started in March 2019 when news broke that Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 to have their two daughters recruited to the University of Southern California’s crew team, despite the fact they didn’t participate in the sport. The former Full House star ended up serving two months in prison, while the fashion designer served five months. Due to the controversy, Jade took a break from uploading YouTube videos before she returned in December 2019.

During the Season 30 premiere of DWTS, Jade referenced her family’s situation by saying, “I’m probably best known for being an influencer, but the last few years I've been, I guess you could say, wrapped up in a scandal.” Viewers watching at home didn’t think what she said was accurate, however. Check out reactions to Jade calling herself an “influencer” below.

Jade and her dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, ended the night with a score of 25 out of 40. She told Page Six she was “nervous” about being in a “completely different element,” but was excited to get more experience. “I think it went well, and I’m just looking forward to learning more,” she said.

This season of DWTS will be interesting, to say the least.