Olivia Jade's First YouTube Video After The College Admissions Scandal Is A Lot

Olivia Jade Giannulli has returned to her YouTube roots. Nine months after her parents' alleged involvement in the March 2019 college admissions scandal, the influencer is back to work. Olivia Jade's first YouTube video after the college admissions scandal is so cryptic, and a lot to take in.

Olivia Jade posted a two-minute video titled, "Hi again," on Sunday, Dec. 1. The California native didn't have much to say to her almost two million subscribers except that she's ready to move on with her life.

"Welcome back to my YouTube channel," Olivia Jade said after introducing herself. "Obviously, I've been gone for a really long time, and as much as I wish I could talk about this ... I know it's something that has to be addressed ... I'm legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now."

She went on to share that because she is not able to talk about her parents' alleged legal issues, she had trouble deciding when she should return to YouTube.

"I genuinely miss filming," she continued in the video. "I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same because this is something I am really passionate about, and something I really like to do."

Olivia Jade on YouTube

In an emotional conclusion, Olivia Jade stated: "This is the best I can do. I want to move on with my life, not in a selfish way ... I'm not trying to make this about me or, like, how I've been, because it's not the point of this."

Olivia Jade posted a screenshot of the video to her Instagram page on Sunday, and captioned it with a simple red heart emoji.

Prior to her IG post on Sunday, Olivia Jade only posted once since news of the college admissions scandal broke. The scandal saw dozens of parents named and charged for bribing top universities in order to get their children accepted.

In July, Olivia Jade posted a sweet throwback photo in honor of her mother, Lori Loughlin's, birthday. "One day late," she wrote alongside the snap. "Happy birthday. i love you so much."

Hours after Olivia's first video back from her break went live, she posted a selfie cuddling with her bulldog on Instagram Stories.

Instagram/OliviaJade

Olivia Jade's first YouTube video in nine months may not have been all fans who've waited patiently for her comeback were hoping for, but based on her renewed presence on social media, this is just the beginning.