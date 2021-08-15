Sunisa Lee Celebrated Starting College With A Perfect Instagram Photo

Sunisa Lee has kicked off her freshmen year at Auburn University with an Instagram photo that has so much school spirit. Lee’s freshman orientation is her latest adventure, after winning three medals during the 2021 Olympic Games. Check out the photo that has Lee’s fans and teammates — including Simone Biles and Jade Carey — cheering her on.

Lee is officially beginning her next chapter as a business education student at Auburn University — where she’ll also be competing on the school’s gymnastics team — after returning home from the Tokyo Summer Games as a gold medalist in the individual all-around final for gymnastics. To mark the occasion, the 18-year-old athlete shared a photo on Friday, Aug. 13 of herself outside the William J. Samford Hall at Auburn University looking super spirited in an Auburn T-shirt, biker shorts, and white sneakers. Of course, she also gave a special shoutout to her recent accomplishments at the Tokyo Summer Games by sporting a necklace with Olympic rings. Along with the photo, she captioned, "War eagle,” which is a reference to Auburn University’s legendary “battle cry.”

Team USA gymnasts Simone Biles and Jade Carey were quick to share their support of their teammate in her new chapter. Biles wrote, “Wahooooooo!!!!!!,” while Carey commented, "Yessss." Other celebrities and athletes, such as former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, also chimed in on the accomplishment, writing "Congrats!! Big moves."

Lee’s decision to compete on Auburn’s gymnastics team is certainly a big deal, since it's a historically unusual move. Lee will be the first American Olympic all-around champion to move on to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) gymnastics, according to The Wall Street Journal, because of a recent change to NCAA eligibility rules that now allows collegiate athletes to accept monetary endorsements, go on tours, and profit from their names, images, and likeness.

As Lee prepares to make history once again as a student athlete at Auburn University, it’s clear that she’s got her Team USA teammates and fans cheering her on.