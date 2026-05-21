Off Campus Creator Clears Up Confusion Around Logan's Siblings

Of all the changes that Prime Video’s Off Campus TV series made from Elle Kennedy’s books, the most obvious is the completely new character of Jules Logan. In the novels, John Logan has an older brother named Jeff who plays a key part in the Briar U hockey star’s storyline. However, Jeff is never mentioned in the first season of the show — instead, Logan has a sibling named Jules who attends college with him.

Naturally, fans took this change to mean that Jules had replaced Jeff in the world of the show. But showrunner Louisa Levy has confirmed that Jeff still exists, which also suggests the upcoming adaptation of 2015’s The Mistake can closely mirror Logan’s trajectory in the books.

“First of all, I am not writing out Jeff. Jeff still exists in our world,” Levy told the Booksmart podcast. “We just may or may not meet him; we'll see depending on how future seasons go. So, Jules is additive, not replacing.”

While Levy isn’t sure if Jeff will actually appear in the show, the confirmation that he is around is a big clue about Logan’s future arc. In The Mistake, Logan reveals that he made a deal with his brother Jeff, who had to drop out of college to run the family auto shop after their father suffered a traumatic car accident. Logan agrees to take over the shop after he graduates Briar U, so that Jeff can then finish college himself afterwards.

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Since there are a lot of theories Season 2 of Off Campus could center on Logan’s story, fans may see this tense relationship with Jeff play out pretty soon. But the addition of a third sibling will certainly change things up, considering now there’s another option for who can run the auto shop.

Levy went on to emphasize that creating Jules for the series filled in multiple necessary roles. In the first season, they are a much-needed sounding board for Logan, a gossipmonger who plays a part in elevating Hannah and Garrett’s fake dating scheme, and a conduit of technical hockey knowledge for the less sporty viewers.

“Giving Logan a sibling who was in the orbit of our world gives him an opportunity to talk through some of the issues that he's having with Garrett and externalize that with someone who understands it foundationally, but also will push back as siblings do,” Levy said. “We also thought Jules was an opportunity to have a character with their finger on the gossip pulse in a season where we're doing a fake relationship. It's important that what that relationship looks like to the outside world is picked up on by gossip people, and so Jules became important for that. And finally, Jules became a commentator character similar to Mouth in One Tree Hill to be able to translate the hockey for fans who might not understand what's happening on the ice.”