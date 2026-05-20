James Lafferty has a new favorite One Tree Hill fan theory, and he’s ready to make it canon. “Chris Keller is the third Scott brother. That’s why there was energy between him and Haley. It all makes sense,” he tells Elite Daily. “I’m going to cosign that one. If there is a reboot, let’s do that.” (Tyler Hilton, who played Keller, has been pushing this same theory on his social media for a while now.)

Lafferty just might have the opportunity to see that vision come to life. Since August 2024, there have been talks of a One Tree Hill sequel series. While Lafferty is “supportive” of the revival, he’s undecided on whether Nathan Scott needs to make an appearance. “I’m kind of OK,” he says. “I don’t think there’s a place for me unless that character is with Haley.”

I would do anything for One Tree Hill fans because they have done everything for us.

There’s only one thing that could convince him otherwise: the OTH fandom. “I would do anything for One Tree Hill fans because they have done everything for us,” he says. “If there was something really specific they wanted to see and we were able to make it happen, I would show up for them any day.”

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While plenty of actors from beloved 2000s shows spend years dodging questions about their old roles, Lafferty is doing the opposite. “It took being about five years removed from the end of One Tree Hill for us to be able to look back on that time and recognize it for what it was,” he says.

The “us” is Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, his fellow OTH alum and longtime collaborator, who together co-created, co-wrote, and co-star in Everyone Is Doing Great; the semi-meta dramedy released Season 2 on Netflix on May 11, after years in distribution limbo.

The show follows Jeremy (Lafferty) and Seth (Colletti), two actors who found early fame on a teen vampire drama called Eternal and now spend their 30s navigating a changed Hollywood. The vampires are fictional. The post-fame whiplash is not.

“We like to say the characters are based off the versions of ourselves that we’re the most scared of,” Lafferty says.

Season 2 is a love letter to the fans who refused to let the show die. The duo spent years trying to find a home for it before Netflix scooped up global rights to both seasons this spring. “I hope that people come away from it feeling like they have a friend in the show,” he says about the series’ sophomore season.

Courtesy of 'Everyone Is Doing Great'

Below, Lafferty dives further into OTH lore, weighs in on where he thinks Naley would be today, and reveals the most unhinged message he’s ever received from a Cameo request.

Elite Daily: On Everyone Is Doing Great, your actual wife Alexandra Park plays your ex-wife. Was there ever a moment when she gave you notes on set?

James Lafferty: There’s one scene in Season 2 where I remember being too keyed up. I looked at Alex off-camera, and she was like, “Just calm down. Breathe.”

ED: Who would you want to add to the Everyone Is Doing Great cast?

JL: I’ve got to go with Alex’s pick of Michael Cera. We’re big, big, big Michael Cera fans in our house.

ED: What was the last show that you marathon-watched?

JL: We’re marathon-watching Mad Men right now. We’re almost done with it.

ED: What is your favorite OTH fan theory that you’ve heard?

JL: I have a new favorite One Tree Hill fan theory: that Chris Keller is the third Scott brother. That’s why there was energy between him and Haley. It all makes sense. I’m going to cosign that one. If there is a reboot, let’s do that. That’s some drama right there.

ED: Do you have an OTH hot take that would get you in trouble with the fandom?

JL: I wish there was a little bit more bad behavior on Nathan’s part. He was a straight-up villain at the start. It was fun to see people hate me — I got to see what it was like to be Dan Scott for a minute. I wish that he had regressed a little bit at some point, so that we could just do that again. It was a blast.

I think Naley would be in Tree Hill. Their kids would be grown up by now, and they’d be trying to figure out what the next chapter in life looks like for them.

ED: What’s the wildest OTH storyline that would absolutely not air on TV today?

JL: Probably Brooke sleeping with her teacher. I also don’t know if anybody else is ever going to have a dog eating a heart. I’m glad it happened, but one time is probably enough.

ED: What piece of advice would you give teenage Nathan today?

JL: Take a beat. Calm down. It’s going to be all right. There’s nothing to be afraid of. You are not your father. Let’s get you into some therapy.

ED: Team Brucas or Team Leyton?

JL: Team Leyton. I’ve never actually chosen a side before, so we’ll see if I survive this one. But I like where it ended, with them driving off into the sunset. It’s a beautiful image. That relationship ended up in a nice place.

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ED: Where do you think Naley would be now?

JL: I think Naley would be in Tree Hill. Their kids would be grown up by now, and they’d be trying to figure out what the next chapter in life looks like for them. Who knows what that is, but I guess they would be at a pretty interesting crossroads as a couple.

ED: What’s the most unhinged message that you’ve gotten from an OTH fan?

JL: I am on Cameo, and it’s a great experience. But there are one or two people who — and in fairness, I don’t know if they’re One Tree Hill fans — want me to make videos where I’m showing my bare feet. I haven’t delivered on it yet. There’s a slight nod to it in Everyone Is Doing Great. We hit on it, but the joke didn’t quite land, so now you just see me doing it without really knowing why. But now you know.

ED: You and Stephen clearly love working together. Would you ever follow in his footsteps and go on The Traitors?

JL: I really don’t think I’m built for it. When the rubber hits the road, and everybody turns on you at the roundtable, I would be chum. It’d be over.

ED: Who is your dream co-star?

JL: I’m a big Christian Bale fan, and also Ryan Gosling.

ED: What are you manifesting right now?

JL: Season 3 of Everyone Is Doing Great. We are trying to will that into existence and make sure that as many people as possible know that our little independent TV show is out there. If enough people watch and feel what we put into it, we’ll get to that Season 3.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.