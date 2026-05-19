Every Off Campus Theory About Who Season 2's Leads Will Be

The first season of Off Campus threw even the most devoted Elle Kennedy readers for a loop with some pretty substantial changes from the book series. And now, everyone in the fandom is struggling with the same question: Is Dean and Allie next, or will it be Logan and Grace? It may seem safe to assume the show will follow the order of the love stories in Kennedy’s novels, but there have been some clues that the show will change this timeline.

The core Off Campus series consists of five books — each of the first four chronicle the romances of four hockey-star frat brothers, with the fifth book revealing the futures for each couple. Just like in the novels, the Prime Video series also kicked things off with Garrett and Hannah’s relationship. The books then jump to Logan and Grace’s romance, followed by Dean and Allie, and finally Tucker and Sabrina.

But since Season 1 of Off Campus had an increased focus on Dean and Allie, which included adapting a lot of the early chapters of their book The Score, fans felt the series was setting up an early spotlight on Dean and Allie in Season 2. However, a major casting announcement may have put a halt on that plan. Let’s dissect the case for each of Season 2’s potential lead couples.

Logan & Grace Is Being Teased By Prime Video

Prime Video

The Logan and Grace theory has two big things going for it: Kennedy’s novels are on their side, and so is the Off Campus casting team. Shortly after Season 1 aired, Prime Video revealed that India Fowler had been cast as Grace Ivers for Season 2. The show’s official social media account has also been teasing Logan and Grace’s romance in telling photos.

Although Grace was not physically in the first season, she has been mentioned. Her name came up at Logan’s fundraiser, and some fans think Logan’s sibling Jules may already be close with Grace, since Jules mentioned working at the radio station, which is Grace’s stomping ground in the books.

While Logan and Grace don’t have the same foundation that Dean and Allie were given in Season 1, they wouldn’t be completely starting from scratch, as the show has already explored Logan’s crush on Hannah which figures prominently in the second book, The Mistake.

Dean & Allie Makes More Sense Story-wise

Prime Video

While Logan and Grace being next makes more logistical sense, Dean and Allie grabbing the spotlight feels much more in line with the show’s momentum. Season 1 has already told almost half of their story from The Score, which means things would have to slow down a lot between them or majorly diverge from the books if they have to wait another entire season to pull the trigger.

On top of that, the cliffhanger ending in Season 1’s finale was all about Dean and Allie’s relationship. So, every fan is going to be tuning into Season 2 expecting to see what happens next with this couple. And Ella Bright has even subtly half-confirmed the Dean and Allie theory. There’s a good chance that the new season could mirror the first one, focusing on an already established couple in the series and then introducing the new lovebirds who will helm Season 3 on the sidelines.