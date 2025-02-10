The most stylish time of the year has arrived, and anyone who was anyone at New York Fashion Week got the party started at NYLON Nights. The after-hours celebration took place at Jean’s in New York City on Feb. 7, where a star-studded list of celebrities, influencers, and nightlife mainstays enjoyed DJ sets, performance artists, and got to try out a brand new Maybelline product. And, of course, the superstar guests couldn’t help but turn some looks.

This year’s NYLON Nights celebrating New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2025 was presented by Maybelline New York, and the makeup brand used the event to launch its Super Stay Lumi-Matte Foundation. Attendees were invited to try out the new 24-shade collection to find their ideal match at the event. The night also featured DJ sets by Jake Shore and Charly Jordan, as well as performance artists dressed as clouds to further elevate the dreamy aesthetic.

But, of course, fashion was the real reason for the celebration. Several buzzy names showed off their enviable looks throughout the night. Check out some highlights below:

Jordyn Woods

Sabrina Steck and Kevin Czopek | BFA for NYLON

Perfectly in theme for the fall-winter runway shows, Jordyn Woods donned a chocolatey-brown fuzzy trench coat, which she left unfastened to show off a little leg.

Anna Cathcart

Sabrina Steck and Kevin Czopek | BFA for NYLON

A little sheer goes a long way. XO, Kitty star Anna Cathcart elevated the LBD with a flowing sheer shirt and sheer sleeves to match.

Gavin Casalegno

Sabrina Steck and Kevin Czopek | BFA for NYLON

Gavin Casalegno clearly knows how to perfectly mix business and casual. The Summer I Turned Pretty star paired his work-ready shirt and tie with a leather jacket and blue jeans.

Kaylor Martin

Sabrina Steck and Kevin Czopek | BFA for NYLON

Love Island USA star Kaylor Martin brought the glam, in a black gown with some ruching around the hips.

Sofia Franklyn

Sabrina Steck and Kevin Czopek | BFA for NYLON

Podcaster and influencer Sofia Franklyn was in her Tortured Poets era. She paired a slate-gray top with a stark-white maxi-skirt.

Princess Nokia

Sabrina Steck and Kevin Czopek | BFA for NYLON

Rap star Princess Nokia’s look was straight out of a nursery rhyme. She channeled Little Bo-Peep in a frilly white gown with a matching bonnet.