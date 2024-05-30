Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had an open conversation about Jordyn Woods on a May 30 episode of The Kardashians, and it sounds like the feud between them has finally been squashed. During the episode, Kylie recalled running into Jordyn at Paris Fashion Week in January 2024, and Khloé made a point to say there was “no beef” between any of the women. But fans aren’t exactly buying it.

Reminder: In February 2019, rumors started circulating that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé with Kylie’s BFF (and housemate) Jordyn. After the rumors, Jordan was swiftly dropped by the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Then, in March 2019, Jordyn went on Red Table Talk to share her side of the story: “I was not tipsy, I was drunk. But I was not beyond the point of recollection. I know where I was. But on the way out, he did kiss me.”

Now, apparently, things aren’t as tense. “It was fun,” Kylie said about seeing Jordyn in Paris. “I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. Now it's like, we talk once a month.” Kylie added that she was relieved that “the narrative about us online is also over.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie continued, “Like, when we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was the story for the day or two days, whatever — and now it's over. People know that we're cool and no one's talking about it anymore.” (The duo got sushi together in July 2023, prompting those headlines.)

Khloé seemed supportive of her sister’s choice. “I've always told you I never want you to have regrets in life,” she said during their conversation. “And I, for sure, never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me. And I've told you when you were saying that you miss her and whatever, I've never had an issue with you keeping your friendships with anyone. That's not my job in life.”

Khloé explained that she was “frustrated” by all the drama surrounding the three of them. Kylie added, “ It’s an internet-created narrative that doesn’t even exist.” Khloé replied, “Totally... That is something I’d love [to have] behind us all.”

In a confessional, Khloé added, “They're always pinning the girls against one another and there's actually no beef.” According to her, there’s no need to pick any teams. “I hate that you have to choose team Jordyn or team Kylie and we're not like that because we're just living. We're not thinking that hard about the situation anymore.”

The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

But after the episode aired, fans brought out receipts that told a different story. ICYMI, in 2019, Khloé tweeted after Jordyn’s appearance on Red Table Talk, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Fans haven’t forgotten what Khloé said back then. On May 30, one fan wrote on X, “khloe is forgetting that she literally blamed jordyn for ‘destroying her family’ when tristian [sic] has always been a cheating trick .. like you created the narrative babes.”

Another responded to a clip of the episode, “and that tweet claiming Jordy [sic] destroyed her family is still here on X bfr hahaha.”

Others pointed out that Jordyn and Tristan’s kiss was a plot point in Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16. “the amnesia is too real,” one account tweeted, alongside a video from a Season 16 episode that heavily criticized Jordyn. Another wrote, “I think they forget they had a whole episode about hating that girl.”