This Nylon Afterparty Had So Many Love Island & Summer House Stars

There are a lot of parties happening at Art Week in Miami, but one was much buzzier than the rest, with a guest list that would make any reality TV fan freak out. Nylon and Capital One took over The Shelborne by Proper on Miami Beach on Dec. 4 to create a rager that extended long into the night. It basically became one big crossover, as stars of Love Island, Summer House, and Bachelor nation let loose.

The Nylon x Capital One afterparty was only available to exclusive Capital One members and VIP guests of Nylon. Attendees got to dance the night away to a DJ set by PAWSA. The event served as the perfect followup to W Magazine’s Mirage Factory party earlier that night, which had a special live performance by Ellie Goulding.

While the Miami Beach vibes and party-starting atmosphere were immaculate, it was the afterparty’s guest list full of reality TV royalty that really made the night special. Here’s who showed up.

Love Island Makes A Spash

Kendall Washington

Bre Johnson & Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Kendall Washington may not be on Love Island USA anymore, but he can’t stay away from the beach. The star, who’s kept busy with spinoffs Love Island Games and Beyond the Villa, sported a crisp baby-blue shirt and brown jeans.

Andreina Santos

Bre Johnson & Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Kendall was joined by his fellow Love Island Games star Andreina Santos, who brought some color in a vibrant purple dress with long violet tassels.

Summer House Settles In

West Wilson

Bre Johnson & Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Summer House star West Wilson kept things casual in a motorcycle tee and camo hat.

Jesse Solomon

Bre Johnson & Zach Hilty/BFA.com

West was joined by his close friend Jesse Solomon, who paired a classic white tee with dapper pinstripe pants.

Bachelor Nation Takes Over

Jenn Tran

Bre Johnson & Zach Hilty/BFA.com

After her run on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Jen Trann knows the importance of a first impression. She made hers by wearing a see-through black dress.

Dale Moss

Bre Johnson & Zach Hilty/BFA.com

The Bachelorette’s Dale Moss kept his look clean in all-white.

Kelley Flanagan

Bre Johnson & Zach Hilty/BFA.com

The party also had a small Bachelor reunion. Kelley Flanagan was there sporting eye-catching pops of yellow.

Peter Weber

Bre Johnson & Zach Hilty/BFA.com

And Peter Weber, who Flanagan dated during his season of The Bachelor, also happened to be at the party.