14 Normani & Cardi Lyrics From "Wild Side" That'll Make Fire IG Captions

Normani stans, get wild — your fave dropped her first radio single in nearly two years, and it was *so* worth the wait. The track, titled “Wild Side,” features reigning rap queen Cardi B and is a follow-up to the former Fifth Harmony member’s 2019 smash, “Motivation.” With sensual R&B vibes and a sexy music video to match, Normani and Cardi B’s “Wild Side” lyrics are about to make your Instagram captions a whole lot better. I’m not screaming, you are!

No to be dramatic AF, but after Normani radically changed lives in August 2019 with “Motivation,” hopes of the 25-year-old artist dropping more music were high amongst her supporters. But, when a year without new Normani bops turned into almost two years, the idea of the “Dancing with a Stranger” singer releasing an album anytime soon felt like a fantasy. Today, however, her stans’ dream is *this* much closer to coming true, because Normani’s latest song may very well be the lead single for her long-awaited debut solo album. FINALLY.

Perhaps the most surprising quality of “Wild Side” is how different it is from “Motivation.” While Normani was giving major pop girl vibes with the latter, the former, newer track is riding a rhythmic wave. It’s an R&B banger crafted with moody production, sultry vocals, and lustful lyrics — all topped with some spicy bars by Cardi B (who some fans anticipated Normani collaborating with after she appeared in the rapper’s “WAP” video).

TBH, every last verse in “Wild Side” will have you letting out your own wild side on IG. Thank the gals later!