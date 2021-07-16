14 Normani & Cardi Lyrics From "Wild Side" That'll Make Fire IG Captions
For when you feel like getting frisky on the ‘gram.
Normani stans, get wild — your fave dropped her first radio single in nearly two years, and it was *so* worth the wait. The track, titled “Wild Side,” features reigning rap queen Cardi B and is a follow-up to the former Fifth Harmony member’s 2019 smash, “Motivation.” With sensual R&B vibes and a sexy music video to match, Normani and Cardi B’s “Wild Side” lyrics are about to make your Instagram captions a whole lot better. I’m not screaming, you are!
No to be dramatic AF, but after Normani radically changed lives in August 2019 with “Motivation,” hopes of the 25-year-old artist dropping more music were high amongst her supporters. But, when a year without new Normani bops turned into almost two years, the idea of the “Dancing with a Stranger” singer releasing an album anytime soon felt like a fantasy. Today, however, her stans’ dream is *this* much closer to coming true, because Normani’s latest song may very well be the lead single for her long-awaited debut solo album. FINALLY.
Perhaps the most surprising quality of “Wild Side” is how different it is from “Motivation.” While Normani was giving major pop girl vibes with the latter, the former, newer track is riding a rhythmic wave. It’s an R&B banger crafted with moody production, sultry vocals, and lustful lyrics — all topped with some spicy bars by Cardi B (who some fans anticipated Normani collaborating with after she appeared in the rapper’s “WAP” video).
TBH, every last verse in “Wild Side” will have you letting out your own wild side on IG. Thank the gals later!
- We can't just be cautious about it, I wanna get wild.
- Don't hesitate when you in it 'cause you know I like it.
- I'm ready to pull up on you. I'm ready to do what I do.
- We can't just keep talkin' about it. We think too often about it.
- Shoot your shot 'cause I'm bulletproof.
- Boy, you gotta see this sh*t in person, believe me.
- This type sh*t have you wildin'. Last-minute trips to the islands.
- Bakin' up a cake for you, sweet baby, like it when you bite it.
- Drip, drip, drip when you slide in. Fit, fit, fit, baby, right in.
- Know it's been a while, boy, I wanna get wild.
- Every other day new wig, new hair. Come take me out this Mugler.
- Ain't no ifs, ands, buts, or maybes. Don't be laid up in that sh*t like you lazy.
- I wanna drive you crazy. Pull up inside me, baby.
- Pull up in a err, mmm Benz. Make me say ah, let me do that sh*t again.