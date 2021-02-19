Harmonizers' hearts were shattered when Fifth Harmony called it quits in March 2018, but, thankfully, the ladies have appeased fans by dropping plenty of solo music. Normani has released a number of bops since embarking on her solo career, however, when it comes to a full-length album, she's in no rush. Good things take time, but for those wondering when Normani will drop her debut solo album, the wait may soon be over.

Normani released her first song as a solo artist in February 2018, teaming up with Khalid for "Love Lies." It was the beginning of a number of collabs to come, including "Waves" FT. 6LACK and her joint track with Sam Smith, "Dancing With A Stranger." Most recently, she released "Diamonds," a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion in January 2020. Still, fans have been itching for more, relentlessly questioning when her full-length debut will arrive.

Judging from the singer's latest IG post, it could be sooner than later. Normani posted what appeared to be a teaser clip for a new song on Feb. 14, including a very telling caption. "Know it’s been awhile," she wrote.

You can see Normani's post promoting new music below.

Why the long wait for Normani's new album? The singer explained why she's biding her time releasing the record in an October 2020 interview with Teen Vogue.

“There’s so much expectation that I have for myself, so adding [fans’ expectations] onto that can be a lot, but it really does motivate me,” she said. “I really want to create a body of work that’s going to count, you know? I’m never going to get my first album back."

When fans finally get to take a listen to Normani's album, she promises it will be worth the wait. It will “be an opportunity for the public to be able to get to know me in a way that they haven’t been able to before,” she added.

Normani's solo releases so far have all been relatively different, and we still don't know much about her new album or when it will arrive. But seeing as she's released bop after bop over the past several years, it will be worth the wait.