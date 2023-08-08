A major celebration is in order for Nick Viall and Natalie Joy. The couple, who got engaged in January, announced that they’re expecting their first baby on Instagram on Aug. 8. “our biggest dream came true 🤍,” they captioned a joint IG post. Viall reiterated the message on his Stories, writing, “Being a Dad is going to be so cool. Greatest dream come true of my life.”

The couple, who have been dating since they met over Instagram DM in 2020, didn’t share any more details about Joy’s pregnancy or her due date. However, there’s still hope that they’ll reveal more on Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, which releases new episodes weekly.

In the meantime, Bachelor Nation is celebrating the couple’s latest milestone. Vanessa Grimaldi, Viall’s ex-fiancée from his season of The Bachelor, commented on their post, “Aww!!! Congratulations!!!!!” Victoria Fuller, another franchise alum, wrote, “i love you guys🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 all 3 of you,” and then added, “feel like I’ve been hiding this for centuries.” (To the latter, Joy replied, “omg for so long 😭😭.”) Other Bachelor stars like Susie Evans, Joe Amabile, Serena Pitt, Thomas Jacobs, and Dean Unglert also offered their congratulations to the couple.

And the reality TV star celebration didn’t stop there. Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix wrote, “omg!! congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago also commented, “STOP! Congrats !!!!!!!😍😍😍😍”

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Some fans predicted the pregnancy announcement after Viall posted a sweet Instagram post about Joy in July. “I love our family we’ve started together can’t wait to see how it grows. Thanks for 3 incredible years and for always fighting for us. Can’t wait for the rest of our lives together,” he captioned the post, which featured the couple’s dog. However, some fans had a feeling that Viall was referring to more than his canine family. One fan commented, “I’m gonna guess this is the pre-announcement of an announcement! 🤰🏼💞” Another guessed, “What's all this talk about growth and children...👀 is someone expecting???”