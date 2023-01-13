Don’t tell Neil Lane, but Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are officially engaged after over two years of dating. The couple announced the exciting milestone on Jan. 13, posting a shared Instagram with several photos from their engagement photoshoot.

Viall and Joy captioned the sentimental moment, “For the rest of my life, it’s you.” Their gushing didn’t end there. Viall shared an IG story of the moment as well, writing to Joy, “I’m going to love you forever.”

Contestants (and exes) from Viall’s Bachelor season quickly flooded the couples’ comments section with their congratulations. Vanessa Grimaldi, aka Viall’s previous fiancée whom he met on The Bachelor, commented, “Congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Some other contestants from Viall’s season also weighed in. Corinne Olympios wrote, “👏👏👏👏.” Alexis Waters (who is famous for wearing a shark costume on night one of Viall’s Bachelor stint) commented, “LFGGGGGGG 👏👏👏👏.”

Other members of Bachelor Nation also replied to the post. “So happy for you both,” Greg Grippo commented. Ben Higgins wrote, “Congratulations to the two of you!” Victoria Fuller added, “the most beautiful night❤️ ily guys sm. congratulations to my people!!!!!”

Twilight’s Taylor Lautner also weighed in with a message to Viall, “Let’s go buddy ❤️.”

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Viall and Joy started seeing each other in 2020 after Joy sent him a flirty Instagram DM. He told Insider in April 2021, “[The DM] was playful enough, and I guess it didn't come across as weird?” They decided to connect IRL, but things didn’t turn serious until a few months later. In a February 2021 episode of The Viall Files podcast, he explained, “We hung out for a while, and we weren’t boyfriend or girlfriend.” When Viall dragged his feet on defining the relationship, Joy moved on. “She went and showed me exactly what I’d be missing... And then, you know, there you go.” Ah, modern love.

Over the course of their two-plus year relationship, Viall and Joy’s romance has stayed pretty drama-free with the exception of one plagiarism scandal. ICYMI, in Sept. 2021, Joy seemingly plagiarized her IG post for Viall’s birthday post. Her words were the exact mirror of vlogger Claudia Sulewski’s own birthday posts for her boyfriend Finneas. Fortunately, they’ve moved past the embarrassing moment. (And neither Viall nor Joy ever commented on it.) Here’s hoping Sulewski has never written, “For the rest of my life, it’s you.”