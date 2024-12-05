It’s about time that we check back in with the drama-filled residents of Tree Hill once again. Over a decade after One Tree Hill ended back in 2012, a trio of the beloved teen series’ stars announced a reboot. So, who will be making the trip back to Tree Hill in this follow-up show? Here are all the details.

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Danneel Ackles confirmed a One Treel Hill reboot was in early development on Aug. 30. “What if you really can go back home?” Burton wrote in an Aug. 30 post alongside a photo of herself, Bush, and Ackles. “If there’s an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up. There’s only one Tree Hill, after all. And you — the #OTHfam — have shown us that it’s not just an idea. It really is the place where ‘everything’s better and everything’s safe.’”

A Variety report the same day provided further details, revealing the reboot had landed at Netflix with Bush and Burton being the only two stars attached to reprose their roles at the time. Ackles played Rachel Gatina in the original series, but is only attached as a producer for the reboot at this point.

Will Any Other Original OTH Stars Return?

So far, Bush and Burton are confirmed to reprise their roles as Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer, and that’s it. Although, Bush did say she hopes more of the group will sign on soon in a Dec. 4 update to Access Hollywood. “Beginning to figure out how we might tell these stories and reunite our whole ragtag bunch feels really, really amazing,” Bush said.

The WB

But fans shouldn’t hold their breath for two of the show’s central characters to return. On Nov. 20, Chad Michael Murray confirmed that both he and his on-screen half-brother James Lafferty had not been contacted to bring back Lucas and Nathan Scott in the reboot.

“We’re not doing it because no one’s ever picked up the phone and said, ‘Hey, we’re doing this,’” Murray said. “So we’re not doing it.”

The Premiere Date Is Probably A Ways Away

Since the reboot is still only in the early development stage at the end of 2024, it’s not likely to drop on Netflix anytime soon. Hopefully, fans will get a glimpse at the new version of One Tree Hill before the end of 2025.