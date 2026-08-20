There are only so many days of summer vacation. Phineas and Ferb claimed there were 104, but that’s definitely an overstatement. What the famous theme song got right, however, is the importance of finding a good way to spend those precious few weeks. Growing up, summer camp was the best possible answer. It provides everything an adventurous kid could ever want: new friends, exciting escapades, and independence from your parents (plus, a cute counselor or two to crush on never hurts).

IRL, there are so many different kinds of camps to choose from. (Personally, I was a Girl Scout, which was day camp only. Sorry, Mom.) While local options probably ranged from soccer intensives and arts camps to a few weeks spent learning how to tie knots in the woods, the possibilities presented on screen vary even more. I mean, just look at Percy Jackson’s Camp Half-Blood — there were no camps for demigods in my elementary school’s brochure.

If you’ve ever wondered where you would fit in the summer camp cinematic universe, the answer could lie in the stars. Read on to find out which movie summer camp you should bunk at, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries: Camp Chippewa, Addams Family Values

Paramount Pictures

You’re a firecracker, Aries, so you might be surprised to find yourself at the peaceful Camp Chippewa — but your bold and assertive nature is exactly what the camp needs. Much like Wednesday Addams herself, you’re confident, independent, and a scarily convincing leader. Wednesday may have literally set the camp ablaze, but you’ll manage to have a fire summer in a more metaphorical sense.

Taurus: Camp Ivanhoe, Moonrise Kingdom

Universal Pictures

As a grounded, hardworking earth sign, who loves nothing more than to be handed a task to complete, you would thrive as a Khaki Scout in Moonrise Kingdom’s Camp Ivanhoe. Of course, your determined nature can turn stubborn — much like Sam, you’re also a bit of a flight risk. Thankfully, you’re strong and capable, so a search party might not be necessary (not that you would admit it if it were).

Gemini: Camp Walden, The Parent Trap

Disney

The zodiac sign represented by the symbol of twins will be attending the summer camp made famous by the most iconic movie twins of all time: Hallie and Annie of The Parent Trap. Obviously. Sociable and adaptable, Geminis will thrive at Camp Walden. Of course you’d love to give fencing a try, and you could form a lifelong bond with anyone over something as simple as a shared love for peanut butter and Oreos.

Cancer: Camp Callaway, It Takes Two

Warner Bros. Pictures

Dear, emotional Cancer. You’re a sucker for nostalgia and a good old-fashioned love story, making you one happy Camp Callaway camper — from the 1995 Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen classic It Takes Two, of course. You and your big, water-sign heart would have the time of your life teaming up with the Olsen twins to set up their favorite social worker with a handsome billionaire and save a few orphans in the process.

Leo: Lava Springs Country Club, High School Musical 2

Disney

Don’t worry, my Leo diva, you’re not going camping. You’re spending your summer vacay glamping at the fabulous Lava Springs resort from High School Musical 2. Your peers might be busy working in the kitchen all summer, but you’ll be utilizing your boundless energy and natural star power to vie for the Star Dazzle Award. Is it arrogant to say you’ve got it in the bag? Nope, it’s just your signature Leo boldness. Your victory is practically written in the stars.

Virgo: Camp Star, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Disney

One thing about you, Virgo: You’re not f*cking around, even on vacation. That’s why Camp Star is your ideal summer break résumé booster. Pragmatic, passionate, and with a keen eye for detail, you would choose Camp Star’s intensity and high production value over singing around the campfire at Camp Rock any day. You are here to land that record deal no matter what.

Libra: AdirondACTS, Theater Camp

Searchlight Pictures

You’re a natural-born star, Libra. As a charming social butterfly with a talent for making memorable first impressions, you’re practically guaranteed the lead in AdirondACTS’ latest production. And, despite your people-pleasing tendencies, your strong sense of justice also leads you to be one of the loudest voices campaigning to keep your beloved camp from closing down.

Scorpio: Camp Nightwing, Fear Street Part Two: 1978

Netflix

Your sharp intuition and natural intensity make you the ultimate final girl, so if anyone will make it out of Fear Street’s Camp Nightwing, it’s most certainly you, Scorpio. Mysterious and prone to darkness in your own right, you’re the sign most capable of uncovering the secrets of the camp and lifting the curse that unleashed a murderous rampage upon its attendees — basically, a typical Scorpio summer.

Sagittarius: Camp Rock, Camp Rock

Disney

Oh, Sag? She’s really good! An adventure seeker and lifelong student, your summer break is never just a vacation. Your ideal getaway presents you with plentiful opportunities to challenge yourself, learn new skills, and seek thrills, so why not try your hand at pop stardom at Camp Rock? It might even bring out your often unseen sensitive side, leading you to bare your soul in a Final Jam-worthy ballad.

Capricorn: Camp Crystal Lake, Friday the 13th

Paramount Pictures

You’re an old soul, Cap, making you the perfect fit for Camp Crystal Lake, the setting of the OG summer camp slasher, 1980’s Friday the 13th. But don’t worry — you’re unlikely to be added to Mrs. Voorhees’ list of victims. Your spunk, intelligence, and earth-sign groundedness will aid you in plotting against the iconic killer. Personally, I’d like to be in your cabin.

Aquarius: Camp Firewood, Wet Hot American Summer

USA Films

Quirky and eccentric Aquarius belongs in a comedy film, and there’s no better summer camp romp than Wet Hot American Summer. Known for your rebellious streak, you’ll get along just fine with the counselors who aren’t so interested in their jobs as they are in, well, hooking up with each other (and hey, you’re not afraid to get a little experimental, either).

Pisces: Camp Half-Blood, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

20th Century Fox

Pisces tend to get lost in their own fantasyland — but what if the fantasy came to life? At Camp Half-Blood, you’ll fit right in with your fellow demigods. Your natural pull toward all things mystical will lead you through the Mist, straight into camp. As a go-with-the-flow, mutable sign, you won’t even be too shaken by your first satyr sighting or attempted monster invasion. Plus, based on your sign’s water element, I have a decent guess who your godly parent might be…