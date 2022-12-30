You Can Visit The High School Musical 2 Resort IRL For A “Fabulous” Vacay

Who doesn’t want to live fabulous like Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale) in High School Musical? While you may already know that the high school where they filmed High School Musical and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is an actual school you can visit IRL, you may not know that the resort from High School Musical 2 is a real place as well. Not only can you take dip by the pool as Sharpay once did, but you can also dance on the green like Troy (Zac Efron) in “Bet On It” and go your own way like Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens).

YouTuber Lucas Cruikshank, most known for playing his character Fred Figglehorn, recently took a trip to the High School Musical 2 filming location and shared his experience on TikTok. In the sequel to High School Musical, the kids from East High all get jobs over the summer at the Lava Springs Country Club in New Mexico where Sharpay’s parents are members. Lava Springs Country Club is not a real place, but instead was created for the Disney Channel original movie. The filming location isn’t even in New Mexico. Just like the East High School from the films is in Utah, so is the High School Musical 2 resort. And you don’t even have to be a member of a country club to visit it. Here’s everything you need to know to visit the High School Musical 2 filming location.

Where Is The High School Musical 2 Resort?

The High School Musical 2 resort is actually The Inn at Entrada, located in St. George, Utah. It’s almost five hours away from East High in Salt Lake City, so if you’re planning a trip to Utah to see all the High School Musical and HSMTMTS filming locations, you’ll need to factor in a road trip at some point.

You’ll definitely want to stay at the resort for a few days to really enjoy all the amenities and find every spot from the movie. While you’re there, recreate several scenes and musical sequences for a TikTok, like Cruikshank. Also, enjoy other touristy things to do in Utah. For instance, the resort is located near the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area, which includes Snow Canyon State Park and Pioneer Park, and is about an hour away from Zion National Park

Of course, being a tourist must happen after you check off every High School Musical 2 thing to do from your list. The top priority is lounging by the pool like Sharpay in the “Fabulous” sequence. Just don’t forget your pink “towels imported from Turkey.” There’s also the basketball courts where Troy and Chad (Corbin Bleu) shoot hoops when they’re not working as well as the infamous golf course where Troy twirled around while singing “Bet On It.”

As mentioned, you have to stop by the bridge where Gabriella gives back her T necklace to Troy during “Gotta Go My Own Way” before running off to her mom’s minivan. And if you’re not up for dancing but want to play some baseball, the field where they shot “I Don't Dance” is just four minutes away at the Canyons Complex.

How Much Does It Cost To Stay At The High School Musical 2 Resort?

There are apparently 62 suites at The Inn at Entrada that range from studios and one-bedrooms to four-bedroom suites and homes. For the most budget-friendly vacay, you’ll want to go with one of their studio suites that comes with a bathroom, kitchenette, and king size bed. There’s also a semi-private outdoor patio and fireplace, which is nice during the winter. That room, which sleeps two, is about $224 a night. There is also a $20 daily resort fee, so you’re looking at $122 per person each day. That’s not bad if you’ve had seeing some High School Musical filming locations on your bucket list since the early 2000s. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to start “breaking free” by traveling to where the Wildcats are.