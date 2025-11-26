Mormon Wives’ Jessi Shares An NSFW Secret About Demi & Bret’s Sex Life

Jessi Draper Ngatikaura and Demi Engemann were best friends in Season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — but that friendship is long gone now. After Season 3 of the show aired on Hulu on Nov. 13, Jessi and Demi have been trading shady comments on social media. And on Nov. 25, Jessi took it to the next level, revealing an NSFW secret about Demi and Bret Engemann’s sex life and the true meaning behind the “Fruity Pebbles” inside joke.

This particular round of clap backs started when Lisa Vanderpump responded to Demi’s allegation that Marciano Brunette sexually assaulted her. (Marciano has denied Demi’s accusation. After reviewing footage, Lisa defended Marciano.) When Demi saw the video, she replied, “Jessi’s somewhere punching air right now that Lisa is talking about me and not her.”

Jessi saw Demi’s comment and shared it on her own Instagram Stories, clarifying that she’d “genuinely never be jealous” of Demi’s current situation. Then, she took it a step further: “Since she wants to be petty and be an a**hole, I think I’m just gonna go ahead and say that grandpa Bret [Demi’s husband] likes to drink her p*ss like it’s dirty soda, and he gulps it down like water.”

“And that’s what Fruity Pebbles is,” she added.

Season 1 of Mormon Wives featured plenty of unexplained Fruity Pebbles jokes, related to Demi and Bret’s sex life, but audiences did not get a full explanation of the term until now. In a later story, Jessi clarified how the two were connected: “It’s [called that] because it apparently tastes like Fruity Pebbles. I’m not gonna yuck your yum, but that’s weird.”

Demi responded to Jessi’s video with an Instagram Story of her own, seemingly confirming what Jessi said. “What my husband and I did one time behind closed doors, was a consensual and private experience in our marriage,” she wrote. “I won’t let a private act between my husband and I be a distraction from a serious act that I did not consent to.”

“I shared this information with Jessi in confidence nearly two years ago. It’s very telling that she’s choosing to break storyline and bring it up now, only after her own affair has come to light,” Demi added. “This is nothing more than a desperate attempt to shift attention away from her own behavior.”

Jessi has since replied to Demi’s statement, “I love a good PR written statement. Shift attention away from what exactly? I have been the only one between the two of us to actually face my story head on and share the details. I’m not hiding from a damn thing. You’re the one hiding sweetheart and everyone can see it.”