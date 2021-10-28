Here's How To Get Tickets For MONSTA X's The Dreaming Movie

MONSTA X is the gift that keeps on giving. Over the past two weeks, the group announced the release of their second English album, The Dreaming, as well as their 10th mini-album, No Limit. Now, they’ve just revealed another exciting project is coming soon: a movie called MONSTA X: The Dreaming, which will be available to watch in theaters worldwide. (Yes, it’s getting a global release!) It’s dropping this winter, so fans won’t have to wait long to see their faves on the big screen. To make sure you don’t miss out, here’s everything you need to know about MONSTA X’s The Dreaming movie, including its release date, synopsis, and ticket information.

MONSTA X — made up of members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M — last made their comeback in June 2021 with the release of their ninth mini-album, One of a Kind, which featured the hit single “Gambler.” Fans waited months for new music, and now, it seems all that waiting has paid off because they’re getting two albums from the group back to back. MONSTA X’s No Limit will arrive first on Friday, Nov. 19. Then, just weeks later, the group will drop their second English-language record, The Dreaming, on Dec. 8. The album will be accompanied by MONSTA X’s The Dreaming movie.

If you’re a die-hard Monbebe, you won’t want to miss seeing The Dreaming in theaters. Check out all the details surrounding the upcoming film below.

What is MONSTA X’s The Dreaming movie about?

According to a press release, The Dreaming will give “an intimate look” at the group’s journey over the past six years since they debuted in May 2015. The film will include “one-on-one interviews” with each member that will also feature personal stories about MONSTA X’s success in the United States. Fans can also expect to see musical performances throughout the movie, including an exclusive concert clip. If that wasn’t enough, MONSTA X: The Dreaming will give viewers an exclusive look into their new album The Dreaming, as well as their latest single “One Day.”

It’s worth noting the movie will also release in several different formats, including ScreenX, which will allow fans to watch the film on three screens. Fans can also watch it in 4DX, which utilizes special effects to give viewers a multi-sensory movie experience. Finally, Monbebes can watch the movie on 4DX Screen, which is a combination of ScreenX and 4DX.

What is the release date for MONSTA X’s The Dreaming movie?

MONSTA X: The Dreaming will have different release dates depending on where you’re watching. In Korea, it’s dropping on Dec. 8, while in the U.S. and other countries around the world, it’s releasing on Dec. 9 and 11. To see when the movie will arrive in your country, check out the official website for MONSTA X: The Dreaming.

How can I buy tickets to watch MONSTA X’s The Dreaming movie?

Fans can purchase tickets for the film starting on Nov. 4. They’ll be available on the official website for MONSTA X: The Dreaming.

Monbebes, make sure you buy your tickets ASAP because you never know when they could sell out!