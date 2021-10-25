MONSTA X Announced Their Comeback, So Here's Everything To Know

Monbebes are about to get so much new music from MONSTA X. Days after announcing their second English-language album, The Dreaming, on Oct. 20, the group has now revealed they have another mini-album coming soon as well: No Limit. The project will mark their first Korean release since their last mini-album, One of a Kind, which dropped in June 2021. Before it arrives, check out all the details surrounding MONSTA X's No Limit below, including its release date, tracklist, and more.

The group announced No Limit on Sunday, Oct. 24 by sharing a mysterious teaser image for their new era that showed a bridge on the brink of collapsing. “Coming Soon,” MONSTA X wrote alongside the photo, which revealed their next comeback would be in November.

Fans were so excited to hear MONSTA X would be making another comeback. They commented things like, “MONSTA X IS COMING,” “LET’S GO,” and “I’M READY,” underneath the teaser. Since the group had just announced The Dreaming would drop on Dec. 10, fans were beside themselves realizing they would get two MONSTA X albums soon. “Two album announcements within the span of a week.....they really did say #No_Limit,” one fan tweeted.

To prepare for No Limit, here’s everything you need to know about the mini-album below.

MONSTA X's No Limit Release Date

In their Twitter announcement, MONSTA X revealed No Limit would drop on Friday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. KST (that’s 12 a.m. ET on the same day).

MONSTA X's No Limit Tracklist

MONSTA X has yet to reveal their album tracklist, but considering No Limit will be here in a matter of weeks, it’ll likely arrive any day now.

MONSTA X's No Limit Teasers

So far, the only teaser MONSTA X has shared for No Limit has been the poster showing the collapsing bridge.

Monbebes, while you wait for No Limit, listen to MONSTA X’s latest single, “One Day,” which will be featured on The Dreaming, below.