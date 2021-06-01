The Meaning Behind Monsta X's New Single Will Make Hopeless Romantics Swoon

Monsta X is officially back! On Tuesday, June 1, the group dropped their ninth mini-album, One Of A Kind, marking their first Korean album release of 2021, following Fatal Love in November 2020. Along with their EP, the band shared the official music video for their lead single, “Gambler.” The movie-like visual sees Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M pulling off a heist. Monsta X's "Gambler" lyrics in English tell a story just as thrilling because it’s about the temptations of love.

According to a press release, the song is about two lovers who catch feelings for each other and are willing to put everything on the line to be together. “A mysterious gaze, sensual eyes (Huh)/ Oh yeah (I like that)/ Betting on everything, you stole my heart/ What do you want?” the guys sing in the first verse. The track goes on to compare their feelings of attraction to a gamble because they don’t know how this story will end. “So sweet, I fall into your smile/ I'm obsessed with your tricks,” Monsta X says in the song.

The group goes on to admit they’ve fallen for this person. However, they soon realize the other person was playing a game all along. “I just figured it out, your bluffing/ The moment you fell in love with me/ A trap on top of the bright red lip that caught me,” they sing.

Monsta X’s “Gambler” music video brings this story to life by showing the guys playing the role of criminals who take a huge risk by doing a grand heist. Watch the video below.

One Of A Kind arrives just weeks after Monsta X dropped their Japanese album Flavors of Love on May 5. The record features original songs like “Wanted” and “Wish On The Same Sky,” as well as Japanese-language versions of their previous Korean singles, like “Follow,” “Fantasia,” and “Love Killa.” The album topped the Oricon and Tower Records charts, making it a huge hit among fans.

Besides including six original songs on One Of A Kind, the mini-album features a Korean version of “Livin’ It Up,” which was part of Monsta X’s 2018 Japanese record, Phenomenon.

Stream Monsta X’s One Of A Kind below.

You can also read Monsta X’s “Gambler” lyrics in English below.

Intro: Joohoney

If you don't know, now you know

Okay? deal!

Verse 1: Minhyuk, Hyungwon, Joohoney

A mysterious gaze, sensual eyes (Huh)

Oh yeah (I like that)

Betting on everything, you stole my heart (Huh)

What you want? (Secret)

Refrain: I.M

Don't you really wanna feel alive?

Flip that until morning

Unfamiliar play with fire

I want something deeper you na-mean hah?

Pre-Chorus: Kihyun

There is a strong attraction

I still don't know if you are Bluffing

But I have a different feeling

Hidden in the dark My heart is beating now

Chorus: Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Joohoney

So sweet, I fall into your smile

I'm obsessed with your tricks

Even if I try to push you away

Even if I try to forget you

This trembling heart callin' you now

Zero zero lucky bang

Post-Chorus: I.M, Hyungwon

My suit is black, my suit is fresh

Opеn my pack, let me show you how I bang

If you did All in, you win the gamе

As soon as you work, the sales are already in a race

What you do (what you do), they don't know what you do

I hold you in my hand, my poker face

Verse 2: Joohoney, I.M

Me? I'm a handsome sum of money

I got a vesper martini, hooh

The c-note or dinero overflowing in my pocket

My fit that always changes neatly

Nice and sassy, ​​a modifier that follows me

All-time on season taste is huh maximum

It doesn't ripen, it's dripping

Hot as °F, hooh

Pre-Chorus: Shownu, Kihyun, Minhyuk, I.M

So sweet, I fall more into one kiss

I'm obsessed with your tricks

Even if you try to stop me

Even if I try to get away from you

This trembling heart callin' you now

Zero zero lucky bang

Chorus: Joohoney, Shownu

My suit is black, my suit is fresh

Open my pack, let me show you how I bang

If you did All in, you win the game

As soon as you work, the sales are already in a race

What you do (what you do), they don't know what you do

I hold you in my hand, my poker face

Dance, hah, aw, huh-huh-huh

Bridge: Joohoney, All, Kihyun

Hold up

She's gone, she's gone

She's gone, she's gone

It's done, yeah hooh

Pre-Chorus: Kihyun, Minhyuk

With strong conviction (Hah)

I just figured it out, your bluffing (oh-oh, woah)

The moment you fell in love with me (Hah)

A trap on top of the bright red lip that caught me

Hang my heart (woah)

Even if I lost everything for a moment

This heart caught in a trap killin' me now

Baby, baby aww

Chorus: Kihyun, Joohoney, Kihyun & Joohoney

Show me something, girl, you wanna be like

My suit is black, my suit is fresh

Open my pack, let me show you how I bang

You don't know how to take me yet

'Cause love is a gamble

Just I wanna say

If you don't know, now you know, deal?