Monica and Stephen had the most explosive breakup of Love Is Blind Season 7, but they haven’t completely cut one another out of their lives. Before the season’s reunion, Monica revealed she had spoken to Stephen after their split. And during the post-season special on Oct. 30, the exes finally explained where their relationship stands about a year after ending things.

Apparently, things are still a little complicated. Stephen revealed he had met up with Monica and written a letter to her parents prior to the reunion, but Monica accused Stephen of only doing those things to try to save face at the special.

“Nobody wants to believe me. Nobody cares about my side of the story,” Stephen protested at the reunion. But Monica shot back that his actions felt disingenuous. As fans expected, the two are no longer together.

This update probably isn’t too surprising, but the fact that they’ve remained in some sort of contact might be a shock, considering how brutal Monica and Stephen’s breakup was. After Monica discovered that Stephen had been texting another woman, she confronted him with the messages, which weren’t shown in the series but were described as being very sexual.

Apparently, this kinky thread was quite long (according to Monica), with the most recent messages having been exchanged just the night prior when Stephen was taking part in a sleep test. Once Monica found the texts, the engagement came to an immediate end, with Monica demanding Stephen Venmo her the money she had lent him while he was in between jobs. After that, Love Is Blind stopped following Monica and Stephen’s story... until the reunion.

The writing was kind of on the wall for Monica and Stephen even before those text messages, though. In Mexico, Monica became fed up with Stephen for not following through with the promises he made her in the pods — most notably, he was not buying her flowers like he said he would. Stephen also had a perplexing conversation with Taylor in which he admitted he was worried about other women coming on to him after the show.

There was simply too much going wrong in Monica and Stephen’s relationship, so when the texting bomb dropped, there was no way for them to survive it.