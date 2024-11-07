It’s safe to say Monica Davis has fully moved on from her ex. During the Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion, the sales executive revealed that she had begun seeing someone new after her breakup with Stephen Richardson, although she didn’t go into too much detail. However, she’s since provided some more insight into her new relationship, including exactly when it began.

Monica revealed she fell “quickly and easily” for her current boyfriend during her Nov. 5 appearance on the Off the Vine podcast. And they’ve actually been together for a lot longer than people might realize. Monica said that she began dating this person back in January, which would have been only a couple months after she ended her engagement with Stephen. Although she’s had to keep this relationship a secret (and she still doesn’t want to reveal his identity), Monica’s new romance sounds like it’s going strong, especially since they’re now approaching one whole year together.

He was even in the audience at the reunion taping to support his girlfriend, even if Monica didn’t point him out to protect his anonymity.

One of the main reasons Monica does not want to publicly reveal who her boyfriend’s name or face is because he has a young son. She said she gets along with the kid very well.

It sounds like Monica finally found someone who will buy her flowers. Her previous relationship with Stephen was marred by several struggles, ranging from Monica accusing him of not following through on promises he had made in the pods, to ultimately discovering he’d been texting sexual messages to another woman during their engagement.

After she confronted Stephen over the texts, she demanded that he immediately repay her for financially keeping him afloat while he was between jobs. She later revealed on Instagram that he had Venmoed her $400 in that moment.

Following such an explosive and public breakup, it makes sense why Monica may want to keep her love life a bit more private now that’s she found her match.